DealerShop acquires Total Tool, Expanding Automotive Shop Equipment Sales and Service Capabilities

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. and CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerShop, based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Resilience Capital Partners, a Cleveland-based private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Total Tool, a full-service distributor that sells and services a wide variety of automotive shop equipment in the Northeastern USA.

The expertise of market-leading Total Tool builds on DealerShop's equipment offering by expanding into new products and includes value-added services such as expert installation, preventive maintenance, spare parts, training, and equipment certifications.

As a result of the acquisition, DealerShop plans to accelerate its automotive equipment sales and service growth in upstate New York, Vermont, Western Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

"The talented and experienced Total Tool team has provided exceptional equipment distribution, maintenance and repair for 40 years," said Bill Gryzenia, DealerShop's President & CEO. "We look forward to enhancing our full-service value for all customers by combining Total Tool with DealerShop's wide array of dealership and collision center offerings."

"When we were approached by DealerShop, we knew the fit would be ideal for the continued success of our mission after 36 years" said Lou Spada and Kathy Dederick Spada, owners. "Continuity for our employees and customers was the deciding factor in choosing DealerShop to take our business to the next level of success. We look forward to helping ensure a seamless transition for our longstanding dealership, repair shop, school, and transportation authority customers."

About DealerShop

DealerShop is part of the Leader Auto Resources (LAR) family of companies, which is the largest sourcing partner for franchised new vehicle dealerships in North America, serving over 2,000 dealerships and 270 collision centers across Canada and the United States. DealerShop provides dealers with time-tested solutions in virtually every area for dealerships and collision centers. The company offers a broad range of products and services, including high-volume and private-label products; direct products and services, which provides negotiated rates with the industry's largest base of certified suppliers; equipment for the buildout or retrofit of new dealerships and collision centers; and training. The company was founded in 1999 with headquarters in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions. Resilience provides a flexible transaction approach to accommodate the needs of businesses and sellers.

Since its founding in 2001, Resilience has raised and advised funds with aggregate capital commitments in excess of $675 million on behalf of its global investor base, which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals. These funds have been invested in 84 companies under 41 platforms in numerous industries.

About Total Tool

Headquartered in Castleton, New York, Total Tool is a full-service distributor; selling and servicing a wide variety of automotive shop equipment in upstate New York, Vermont, Western Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Total Tool stocks an expansive inventory of repair and replacement parts, as well as a complete line of automotive industry products to meet the needs of dealerships, repair shops, schools, transportation authorities.

