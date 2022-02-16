Increase home safety with gas line inspections

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, encourages homeowners to put safety first by making gas lines a top priority.

Champion Plumbing encourages homeowners to put safety first by making gas lines a top priority. (PRNewswire)

"Homeownership will inevitably require repairs, whether they're minor inconveniences or major emergencies," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "While some maintenance projects are tempting to put off, homeowners should not procrastinate when it comes to gas line inspections. Family safety should come first."

Harpole and the Champion Plumbing team recommend the following tips for gas line inspections:

Set aside 20-30 minutes. It only takes a few minutes to perform a comprehensive gas line inspection. All pipes and connections should be carefully checked for damage or leaks. Listen for any hissing sounds. Pipes are pressurized, so a release of gas may be audible. A soap solution made of dish detergent can also be used to check for leaks. Bubbling on pipes or connections is a signal there is a gas leak. Typically, gas leaks do not have an odor, but occasionally a distinct rotten egg or sulfur smell can indicate a leak. Make sure appliances are operating at the correct gas pressure. If pressure is not consistent or has decreased, a gas leak may be the culprit. Pay close attention to gas bills to check for a noticeable increase in gas usage. Check ventilation ducts for obstruction. Blockages can hinder the function of ventilation passages and decrease gas line performance. Ask for documents confirming test results. Maintaining internal pipes from the meter to appliances is the responsibility of the property owner. Homeowners should ask for written confirmation of each safety inspection completed by gas safety experts. This can be especially helpful for the resale of a home. Schedule regular safety checks. Make it a point to schedule gas line checks and stick to them. Whether homeowners choose to check their gas lines or rely on experienced professionals, inspections should be performed at least annually, if not every six months. Leaks can go unnoticed for a long time before homeowners realize it. This could result in family health issues such as breathing difficulties, headaches, fatigue and chest pain.

"It is important to stay proactive by searching for potential gas line issues. If gas lines are not checked, it can be devastating for homeowners and their families," said Harpole. "A few minutes of inspection could go far beyond saving money and time on repairs. It could mean protecting your family from a dangerous situation."

Homeowners should contact a licensed professional immediately if there is a chance of a gas leak or gas lines have been damaged. Open windows, leave the area and contact an expert to evaluate the situation.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs. Contact them at 405-544-2876 or visit https://www.callthechamps.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Champion Plumbing