Investor Notice: Feb 28th Deadline for certain Investors in Instadose Pharma Corp. shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on February 28, 2022, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in OTC: INSD shares.

Shareholders Foundation, mail@shareholdersfoundation.com, (858)779-1554

Investors who have losses of over $100,000 from their investment in shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 28, 2022. Those OTC: INSD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 30, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Instadose Pharma Corp. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada, that Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company, that the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

