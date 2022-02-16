Last Year Havenpark Spent $24 Million In Community Upgrades; Added Over 500 Affordable Housing Units

Havenpark plans to add more than 1,000 affordable housing units and invest $35 million throughout its communities in 2022

OREM, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities, completed $24 million in community upgrades during 2021. These strategic investments across its more than 80 properties delivered safe and reliable infrastructure, state of the art community amenities, beautiful landscaping throughout, and overall enhanced curb appeal for an improved resident experience. New and upgraded amenities included playgrounds, dog parks, sport courts, picnic pavilions, renovated clubhouses, and upgraded swimming pools. In 2021, Havenpark also added more than 500 affordable housing units across its communities despite pandemic-related supply chain issues.

Havenpark also announced today it intends to invest an additional $35 million to continue revitalizing and upgrading its communities during 2022.

Havenpark's commitment to its residents goes beyond physical upgrades into the communities. "Belonging to a caring community is so much more than just a place you live. It's having friendly neighbors, courteous staff, and a neighborhood and home that you are proud to call your own," said Havenpark Communities CEO and Co-Founder Robbie Pratt. "These community upgrades are part of our enduring commitment to our residents."



Havenpark's approach to investment is changing the way people view manufactured home communities, sometimes referred to as mobile home parks. "Every time we show government officials and planners our communities, they are amazed at how clean and desirable these neighborhoods are," said Ramie Rajabi, President of Havenpark Communities. "They begin to realize what we have known for some time, that manufactured housing in well-managed communities is a real solution to the affordable housing crisis in America and that residents' investments in their homes can be secured for the long term."

Exclusive relationships with home manufacturers have enabled Havenpark to deliver new manufactured homes with modern, energy efficient designs for a fraction of what it would cost for a similar sized single-family home.

"Most people who see our homes for the first time are astounded at how nice and affordable these homes really are," said J. Anthony Antonelli, Chairman and Co-Founder of Havenpark Communities.

In recognizing the need to help Americans achieve the dream of homeownership during the current affordable housing crisis, Havenpark is planning to install over 1,000 new affordable manufactured housing units throughout their communities in 2022.

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

