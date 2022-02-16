Nexii Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Marillyn Hewson

Ranked number one by Fortune Magazine on its '50 Most Powerful Women in Business List', Hewson joins the Nexii board this month

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. ( Nexii ) today announced the appointment of its newest board member, Marillyn Hewson.

Hewson was most recently the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Lockheed Martin , and she currently serves on the board of directors for Johnson & Johnson and Chevron . Hewson has an extensive history of sustainability leadership that will support Nexii's mission to transform the construction industry with its sustainable and cost-efficient building solutions.

"We are proud and honoured to have another powerful leader, Marillyn Hewson, join the Nexii board," said Stephen Sidwell, Nexii co-founder and CEO. "Marillyn's experience leading exceptional growth and innovation at Lockheed Martin will be invaluable as we work to rapidly scale Nexii. She brings unique insights on driving community impact and market growth, and her leadership and perspective will be an invaluable addition to our board."

Hewson's performance as a business leader has earned her global accolades. Fortune Magazine ranked her number one on its 50 Most Powerful Women in Business list as well as in the top ten for their Businessperson of the Year list, Forbes dubbed her as one of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, and Chief Executive Magazine has named her CEO of the Year.

"As companies around the world champion solutions to tackle the climate crisis, it is critical that we support the development of green infrastructure and new technologies that make a lasting impact on our planet," said Marillyn Hewson, Former Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO. "Nexii is a leading force in the green construction industry, and I look forward to supporting the advancement of its growth and sustainability commitments across North America."

Nexii is focused on rapid growth as it aims to accelerate the spread of sustainable and cost-efficient buildings that help reduce climate impacts from construction. In September 2021, Nexii was recognized as the fastest Canadian company to reach unicorn status .

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change.

The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com

About Marillyn Hewson

Marillyn Hewson is the former chairman, president and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Hewson was appointed as president and chief executive officer in January 2013 and was named chairman of the board in January 2014. She served on the board until March 1, 2021.

During her 39-year career, she has held multiple leadership positions at Lockheed Martin, including executive vice president of its electronic systems business area. She currently serves on the Johnson & Johnson and Chevron boards of directors.

Fortune magazine ranked her number one on its 50 Most Powerful Women in Business list, and Forbes named her one of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Hewson earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration and her Master of Arts in economics from The University of Alabama. She also completed executive development programs at Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School.

