North County African American Women's Association & North Island Credit Union Partner To Offer 2022 Scholarships & Financial Literacy Programs

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, in partnership with North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA), North Island Credit Union is offering $10,000 in college scholarships to college-bound female students of African American descent in North County San Diego.

Four $2,500 NCAAWA/North Island Credit Union scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, current ROP, trade school, college and/or graduate students in Carlsbad, Escondido, Fallbrook, Oceanside, San Dieguito, San Marcos and Vista. Special consideration will be given to students pursuing degrees in education.

In addition to the North Island Credit Union scholarships, NCAAWA is providing multiple scholarship programs to qualified North County students. More information about all NCAAWA scholarships can be found at ncaawa.org/scholarships. Online applications will be accepted through April 30, 2022.

"We realize that supporting higher education and mentoring opportunities for young women in our communities is essential to their future growth and success. We are gratified that North Island Credit Union is continuing as our partner in this effort as we work to help make college accessible and provide important financial literacy programming to our Global Ambassador participants," said NCAAWA President Linda Simpkins-Berry. "These scholarships, along with financial education programs, will help NCAAWA continue our mission to empower, inspire, and engage young women to increase their self-sufficiency."

North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell added, "We are honored to once again support NCAAWA and its programs to inspire and support the education of young women in San Diego. From scholarships to mentoring programs, NCAAWA is providing essential services to our North County communities. We look forward to helping these students take the next step in their educational journey and providing financial literacy courses to set them up for lifelong success."

The two organizations are also partnering to provide financial literacy training for upper class high school girls in NCAAWA's Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program. The program empowers young women with leadership skills, understanding in-depth financial literacy and global issues that impact their social and career mobility. North Island Credit Union is providing participants with interactive financial programs and mentoring to teach budgeting, money management, savings, and practical financial life skills, among other topics.

The NCAAWA Vision is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in North San Diego County. "Our first support efforts," says a founder, Raye Clendening, "focused on women returning to the workforce. Soon thereafter we moved our support in the form of scholarships to high school and continuation students of African American descent pursuing higher education." To date, NCAAWA has provided over $300,000 in scholarship awards and grants to help young women further their education.

About North County African American Women's Association

Established in 1995, the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) is an all-inclusive non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. Its mission is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in San Diego's North County to increase their self-sufficiency. Maintaining its charitable, educational, and recreational objectives, the organization, through its mission, has opened support to all women in San Diego's North County, celebrating ethnic and racial pride.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

