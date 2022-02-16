Sony Electronics' is the No. 1 Mirrorless Camera Brand and No. 1 Mirrorless Lens Brand for 2021 in North America

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. – a worldwide leader in digital imaging– continues to lead the industry in bringing mirrorless technology to the world. Following a year of innovative product introductions such as the Alpha 1, Sony Electronics announced today that it was the number one mirrorless camera brandii and full-frame mirrorless camera brand in 2021iii. This past year also marks the 8th consecutive year Sony has held the #1 position in full-frame mirrorless camerasi. And lastly, Sony has announced it was the number one mirrorless lens brand in 2021iv as well.

The success of the lineup of full-frame cameras, including the Alpha 7S, Alpha 7R and Alpha 9 series, has been paramount to Sony's strong sales numbers. These have been complemented by the popularity of the Alpha 7 III, which continued to be the No. 1 selling full-frame interchangeable lens camera line for the 4th year in a rowv. For lenses, Sony's full lineup of 65 different E-mount models highlighted by their flagship G Master™ series continues to drive industry growth.

Additionally, newer innovations such as the new Alpha 7 IV have started to set early sales records. For the week of December 19-25, 2021, the Alpha 7 IV had the highest single-week sales of any mirrorless interchangeable lens camera line in the last four yearsvi.

"We are always listening to our customers' feedback, advancing our innovation and creating the best possible tools for all types of content creators," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "Finding new ways to empower our community is our top priority and we are honored that so many continue to choose Sony to tell their stories and bring their creative visions to life."

A variety of additional stories and exciting new content shot with Sony products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, Sony's community site to educate, inspire and showcase work from fans and customers of the Sony Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

