Texans Credit Union Partners with Alkami to Amplify Its Digital Banking Experience The new digital banking platform will support the credit union's drive to embrace current and future fintech innovations

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced today that Texans Credit Union is implementing the Alkami Platform to create a robust, unique and personalized digital banking experience for its members.

"We understand the importance of digital-first banking and have seen a tremendous growth in desire for these products since 2020," said David Frazier, president and CEO of Texans Credit Union. "With Alkami, we can offer a more feature-rich solution that caters to member needs. The new digital experience will provide a cohesive look and feel to our existing platform, enhancing the user experience."

The Alkami Platform provides a software development kit with open application programming interfaces that gives Texans the ability to develop its own digital banking enhancements. This includes the creation of a new online loan application interface to simplify the process for both members and employees. It also gives members the ability to go beyond basic functions to take advantage of leading-edge digital products and services. Members can also look forward to enhanced functionality, greater customization and control over account features, and a streamlined, modern, digital experience.

Alkami's chief executive officer, Alex Shootman said, "Alkami is thrilled to partner with Texans Credit Union to help fuel their growth and more effectively serve the digital needs of their increasingly tech-savvy member base. As a high performing financial institution, Texans is dedicated to continually bringing new features and applications to their members. Alkami's scalable platform will allow them the extensibility they need to serve their members now and into the future. We are excited to welcome them to the Alkami family, and look forward to supporting their mission to create an intuitive digital offering that puts members first."

"With Alkami's transition plan, we know we can count on them to minimize member impact and ensure the process is as frictionless as possible," Frazier said.

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that serves more than 113,000 members throughout the DFW area. With more than $2 billion in assets, Texans Credit Union is one of the largest member-owned financial institutions in the DFW area, serving its members and the community since 1953.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 280 financial institutions. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies.

