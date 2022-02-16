TKO Miller Advises Gearbox Express, LLC on its Sale to RNWBL, LLC

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Gearbox Express, LLC (Gearbox), a provider of highly-engineered maintenance and refurbishment solutions to the wind energy market, to RNWBL, LLC (RNWBL). Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC) (PRNewswire)

About Gearbox Express

Headquartered in Mukwonago, WI, Gearbox provides remanufactured gearboxes, main shafts, parts, and other services, using proprietary components and superior engineering to deliver "better-than-new" products. Gearbox is the only multi-brand service provider in the industry and maintains the largest portfolio of reverse-engineered gearboxes, main shafts, and other products in the wind energy market. Founded in 2012, Gearbox has addressed critical needs in the wind power market and has quickly become a vital supplier of mission-critical components to some of its largest participants.

About RNWBL

RNWBL is a high-growth technology company focused on lowering the cost of renewable energy and accelerating the energy transition. Formed out of the combination of best-in-class organizations and headquartered in Houston, TX, RNWBL is focused on providing field services and technology to the wind, solar, and the broader renewables industry. The Company has over 250 field engineers and a coast-to-coast footprint with field offices across Texas, Arizona, California, Wisconsin, and Canada. Customers consist of Fortune 500 companies including utilities, technology companies, independent power producers, and original equipment manufacturers. RNWBL is led by a management team consisting of renewable energy veterans and pioneers with many years of experience.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

CONTACT: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TKO Miller