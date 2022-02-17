1836 Property Management Experiences 21% Portfolio Growth in 2021 - Reaching Over 675 Managed Properties at Beginning of Q1 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, is helping clients reach their real estate investment goals by adding properties to existing portfolios, educating investors on rental property best practices, and making sure properties are occupied and generating revenue. The company recently announced substantial growth for their portfolio of managed properties - notating a 21% net growth in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/1836 Property Management) (PRNewswire)

Driven largely by word of mouth referrals, organic marketing efforts, and streamlined business operations, the company has averaged 30.5% annual growth over the last 10 years. By testing and implementing procedures and property management software that bring state-of-the-art management, strategy development, and human-centered approaches to its service offerings, 1836PM prides itself on offering more than just property management services, but rather, leading real estate investment management.

1836 Property Management offers comprehensive property management services which include: property assessment and pricing evaluation; leasing, tenant screening and application processing; industry-leading advertising campaigns; comprehensive maintenance and property care; move-in and move-out services; custom-built periodic property assessment software; custom-built investment health dashboards with the capability to make investment projections; and real-time ROE (return on equity) investment and accounting reporting.

When asked about his company's strengths that led to this growth, 1836 Property Management Founder, Matt Leschber said, "I started off with 3 properties and we are now on the cusp of reaching 700 hundred units, with projections of reaching around 800 units by then end of 2022. So I think what has led to this success is largely due to the work-family oriented culture in the company, but also the drive to find balance between operational efficiency and effectiveness, client satisfaction and return-on-equity for our clients."

A leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry, 1836 Property Management is helping clients reach their real estate investment goals and garner peace of mind through the process. The company maintains an active library of media resources here . With rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market, 1836 Property Management focuses on human-to-human collaboration so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.

To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com .

Contact Details:

1836PM Business Development

(512) 994-4323

bdm@1836pm.com

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Kayla Gonzales

1836PM Marketing Manager

Kayla@sparkcollectiveinfo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1836 Property Management