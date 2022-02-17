Church's Chicken® Brings Back Texas Tenders™ 'n Butterfly Shrimp For a Limited Time

The meal starts at just $6 and can be sweetened up with new dessert and drink offerings.

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is taking customers to the Great State of Flavor™ by bringing back two fan favorites and introducing a new and sweet soon-to-be favorite. The Texas Tenders™ 'n Butterfly Shrimp, which made its debut in 2021, is returning for a second year along with the Strawberry Blast drink option. To accompany the limited-time meal, Church's is also introducing a brand-new Banana Pudding dessert topped with classic Nilla® Wafer cookies.

The Texas Tenders™ 'n Butterfly Shrimp meal pairs two of Church's juicy all white meat Texas Tenders™ with four large butterfly shrimp, both hand-breaded, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned with Church's signature Texas-inspired seasoning and cooked to a perfect golden crisp. Priced at only $6, the meal is served with Regular Fries and a Honey-Butter Biscuit™.

"Church's is dedicated to offering the next level of flavor in a sea of sameness, and these offerings are no exception," said Claudia Lezcano, Senior Vice President, U.S. Marketing for Church's Chicken. "We're always looking for ways to continue bringing our guests past favorites as well as new menu offerings, all at a great price point."

To sweeten the deal, Church's has partnered with Nilla® to offer a classic southern staple – Banana Pudding. This new dessert is filled with sweet pudding layered with classic Nilla® Wafer cookies – creating a chilled, crave-worthy treat.

Also returning as a fan-favorite is Church's Strawberry Blast Lemonade and Iced Tea, where guests can add a splash of Wild Strawberry Flavor to their Large Lemonade or Tea for an extra boost of fruity flavor.

The Texas Tenders™ 'n Butterfly Shrimp Meal, Banana Pudding dessert and Strawberry Blast drink option are available for a limited time only starting February 17 at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, The Church's Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders™, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1.2 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2020. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

