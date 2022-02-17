Connected Nation board member John Davies elected to elite National Academy of Engineering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) congratulates current board member and retired World Ahead, Intel Corp., Vice President, John Davies, for his election to the exclusive National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Connected Nation (PRNewsfoto/Connected Nation) (PRNewswire)

This honor is among the highest of professional distinctions that is accorded to an engineer.

"This honor is among the highest of professional distinctions that is accorded to an engineer, but it is no surprise to us that John was elected to the Academy," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "John has long been on the forefront of technology – first as a World Trade Postdoctoral Fellow at IBM and a development engineer at Phillips in the United Kingdom and later as a leader within the Intel Corporation in the United States where he was awarded two prestigious Individual Achievement Awards. More specifically, John's leadership of Intel's World Ahead program and his service on the International Telecommunications Union has had immeasurable impact on empowering individuals and whole communities in developing countries around the globe. As one of our most long-tenured Board members, we have been fortunate to have the benefit of his talents and these experiences to guide our organization and its mission to close the Digital Divide in the US."

The NAE announced the 2022 class on February 9. It includes other high-profile leaders in technology and engineering such as Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX; Michael Watkins, the director and vice president of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and California Institute of Technology; and Satya Nadella, the Chairman and CEO of the Microsoft Corp.

"It's a real honor to be elected to the National Academy of Engineering," said Davies. "I look forward to sharing experiences with and learning from the tremendous engineering talent in and associated with the National Academy of Engineering."

More about Davies' career and honors

John E. Davies is the retired vice president of World Ahead for Intel Corporation. Davies focused on creating demand for Intel platforms via Solutions, new usage models, and ecosystem scaling. His mandate was to bring the benefits of technology to the next billion people by working with the industry, governments, and development agencies.

During his 37 years with Intel, Davies has been director of Marketing for the Mobile Computing Group, and vice president and marketing director for the Consumer Desktop Products group. In the late 1990's, he was vice president and general manager of Intel Asia Pacific Region where he was based in Hong Kong.

Prior to joining Intel, Davies worked as a World Trade Postdoctoral Fellow at IBM and as a development engineer at Philips in the United Kingdom. Davies received his B.S. in Chemistry and his Ph.D. in Solid State Physics from Imperial College, London University.



Intel has awarded Davies two prestigious Individual Achievement Awards for establishing Intel in the European automotive market in 1986, and for driving Intel's mobile computing architecture into the Japanese market in 1992.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connected Nation