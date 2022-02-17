Cox Network Transformation to Power Next Generation of Internet Users

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications today announced the company will make a multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment over the next several years to build a 10-Gigabit capable, fiber-based network that will power the next generation of internet users. Expanded fiber to the premise combined with breakthrough enhancements to cable's broadband DOCSIS 4.0 technology will enable Cox to deliver multi-Gigabit symmetrical speeds in the coming years to both residential and business customers to support a growing host of high bandwidth applications.

Cox's investments will deliver multi-Gigabit symmetrical speeds in the coming years that will power the next generation of internet users. (PRNewswire)

In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $19 billion in network and product upgrades to deliver some of the most powerful high-speed internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as a growing suite of business offerings such as its cloud and edge services. Those strategic investments paid off significantly as Cox's network continued to meet its customers' needs despite the unprecedented surges in internet traffic seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do. With new applications of technology from virtual reality classrooms to autonomous vehicles to the metaverse, people will require increased bandwidth to power their digital futures," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "Included in this investment is our commitment to bring robust and reliable services to underserved communities and to be the internet provider customers count on to make those valuable connections a reality."

In addition to faster speeds, Cox also continues to provide secure and reliable wifi connections covering the whole home. Cox's Panoramic Wifi offers the latest gateway technology to deliver the most advanced experience with reliable speed, coverage, control and security that can be easily updated as technology changes. Customers also have personal control and security through the Panoramic Wifi app with Advanced Security, protecting every device connected to their network.

Closing the digital divide in underserved and rural communities

Building upon its longstanding efforts to bridge the digital divide, Cox is committing more than $400M over the next three years to expand its footprint to reach underserved and rural communities. These efforts will allow Cox to provide reliable internet service and promote its growing digital equity portfolio across a fiber-based network to more than 100K homes and businesses in communities near its existing footprint. Initial expansion efforts will begin soon.

Cox also intends to reach more underserved communities by partnering with local cities and towns looking to leverage federal funding opportunities to address specific community objectives and help close the digital divide. Through these public-private partnership opportunities, Cox can help cities more effectively achieve their strategic connection objectives thereby preserving their resources for greater impact.

Cox will also continue to work with local leaders to drive smart community development, using the latest technology to create smart traffic and parking management, public safety, smart utility management that benefit both city operators and citizens.

As the largest private telecommunications company in America, Cox delivers value beyond superior internet and entertainment services in the communities it serves. A recent 2019-2020 economic impact assessment of the company's operating, capital project and social investment data indicates that Cox Communications recurring operations support more than $20 billion in economic output, including more than 55,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in wage and salary payments. Cox Communications also generates over $480 million annually in state and local tax contributions.

About Сoх Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Cox Communications Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cox Communications) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cox Communications