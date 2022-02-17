DANIELLE SABRINA, FOUNDER OF AWARD-WINNING PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY, TRIBE BUILDER MEDIA, APPOINTED TO FAST COMPANY'S EXECUTIVE BOARD

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Sabrina, celebrity publicist and the founder of Tribe Builder Media , an award-winning public relations agency that was Ranked #5 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, has been appointed to the Fast Company Executive Board.

The Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of company founders, executives, and leaders who are defining the future of business. Fast Company has created a space for founders of fast-growth startups and for executives of established companies who seek to develop the nimbleness and innovation of a fast company. Exemplars of businesses who are pioneering key developments at companies of all sizes, pursuing big ideas, lending their collective wisdom, and creating cultures that reward employees for creativity, risk-taking, and acumen are chosen for the Executive Board. Innovation is at the heart of everything Fast Company stands for, which is why the publication created a group that brings together business leaders who are doing amazing things for the purpose of inspiring forward-looking leaders.

Tribe Builder Media is a results-driven public relations agency that gives back a portion of its proceeds within the communities of its clients and team members. The agency is well-known for it's work with founders and highly specialized working with portfolio companies in the venture capital space.

Tribe Builder Media connects the world of business development, marketing, and public relations. The top public relations agency's success through the years has gained the trust of many high-profile clients and celebrities who look to the public relations agency to incubate new ideas, create buzz, and go public. The public relations agency's strategy and insight have played an integral part in its clients achieving prestigious awards such as Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup, among other top-level recognition.

Before founding the top public relations agency Tribe Builder Media, Daniella started her career on Wall Street at just 19 years old, becoming one of the youngest traders in the industry. Known for her media and brand strategy, Danielle's results-oriented reputation through the years has gained the trust of many high-profile CEOs, professional athletes, and celebrities making her one of the most sought-after brand and media strategists. Additionally, she was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year, CIO's Top 20 Female Entrepreneur to follow and Entrepreneur Magazine's expert mentor.

