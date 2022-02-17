Educators Nationwide Can Spring into Wellness with Free Well-Being Supports From Rethink Ed

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's educators are experiencing the most challenging year of their careers, and new data warns of the consequences. A RAND study found that the proportion of K-12 educators seriously worried about burnout rose from 25% to 57% between May and October of 2020. Thousands of educators leave the field of education due to burnout every year. An EdWeek Research Center survey, 2021 found 54% are somewhat likely or very likely to leave teaching in the next two years —more than triple the normal rate of attrition for educators. How do we keep the consequences of this past year from leaving us with empty classrooms?

(PRNewsfoto/Rethink Ed) (PRNewswire)

Rethink's Spring into Wellness helps educators' recharge & re-engage with free access to their mental wellness solution.

The U.S. Department of Education, along with many other experts, believes the answer lies in prioritizing personal educator well-being. The department's "Roadmap to Reopening Safely and Meeting All Students' Needs" states that "to be effective in meeting student well-being and academic needs, the adults in the community must prioritize their own basic mental, emotional, and physical health needs".

What does prioritizing mental, emotional, and physical health look like for educators grappling with record turnover rates, constantly shifting teaching modalities, and potential grief or personal loss? Rethink Ed wants it to look like Spring into Wellness, says Diana Frezza, Executive Vice President. "We are offering educators nationwide a season to reinvigorate themselves by learning resilience, reducing stress and anxiety, and boosting physical health."

To help educators successfully invest in their well-being, Rethink Ed's Spring into Wellness initiative is providing free full access to Whil's digital mental wellness solution. The Whil platform is designed to help them recharge, recenter, and re-engage over the next few months so that every educator can become the best version of themselves. With 94% of Whil users reporting reduced stress, 93% better sleep, and 94% enjoying increased happiness, Rethink Ed feels this is exactly what educators need and deserve.

From March 1st through May 31st, 2022, all educators with a school district e-mail address will be able to register for free access to the same digital training solution used by over 250 companies globally to develop their mindfulness, stress resilience, and mental well-being. Whil's virtual sessions average five minutes in length and cover a diverse array of topics to meet the specific needs of educators. Personalized, goal-based training sessions are self-directed, and course options include "Reduce Stress & Anxiety", "Be Happier", "Thrive at Work", "Sleep Better", and more.

The platform has been built on more than 300 evidence-based studies and more than 35 of the world's leading MDs, Ph. D.s, and certified experts have contributed to it, with decades of experience in neuroscience, mindfulness, positive psychology, and adult learning theory culminating in one mental-wellness resource.

Educators can register for access to Whil's mental health solution here.

Whil and Rethink Ed are divisions of Rethink First, a leader in behavioral and mental health solutions for employers, educators, and clinicians.

About Rethink Ed

Rethink Ed was founded on a simple yet powerful idea: To literally re-think education. To make it better and easier. To unburden school districts and empower educators. To improve outcomes and elevate accountability. To promote collaboration and inspire learning. And, most importantly, to make a difference in the school day for everyone – administrators, educators, and students.

The Rethink Ed solution is part of Rethink First, a global company that is transforming behavioral healthcare. Similar to Rethink First's other solutions that are innovating and improving outcomes for clinicians and employers globally, Rethink Ed is pioneering EdTech with our relentless pursuit of innovative methods that put evidenced-based, data-informed, digitally delivered instruction and assessments into the hands of educators, clinicians, and parents who share our singularly minded focus: To power the potential of all children and to work together to help them succeed.



For more information, contact:

Troy Boyette, Director of Marketing

Rethink Ed

troy.boyette@rethinked.com

Related Links

rethinked.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rethink Ed