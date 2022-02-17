Gtmhub Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Collaboration and Productivity

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gtmhub , the leading provider of OKRs software (objectives and key results software , today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards , placing #33 on the Top Collaboration & Productivity Products list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. The company's annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

https://gtmhub.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Gtmhub) (PRNewswire)

This is Gtmhub's first time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place thanks to its commitment to help brands orchestrate greater alignment and strategy and deliver better business results with OKR Software.

"Implementing the OKR method will continue to prove useful in driving key results," noted Ivan Osmak, CEO of Gtmhub . " Our inclusion on G2's Top Collaboration & Productivity Products list demonstrates the effectiveness of OKRs, and reiterates our promise to deliver the best Results Orchestration System. We are both honored and proud to receive G2's Best Software Award."

"As we continue to accelerate our rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as maintain an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

This G2 announcement also comes on the heels of Gtmhub's exponential growth, including a recent acquisition of Koan and securing $120 million in Series C funding . For more information, please visit: www.gtmhub.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Gtmhub

Gtmhub is the world's leading OKRs and Strategy-Execution management software with offices in Denver, Sofia, Berlin, Paris and London. Their purpose is to enable organizations to improve internal alignment and maintain focus through their world-class OKRs platform. Gtmhub strives to help their 1,000+ clients — including enterprises, not-for-profits, startups, and governments —achieve their goals with OKRs along their journey of accelerated growth and transformational change.

Media Contacts

Jenny Gardynski or Mission North for G2

jgardynski@g2.com / g2@missionnorth.com

Kelsey O' Shaughnessy

BLASTmedia for Gtmhub

gtmhub@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gtmhub