hc1 Introduces Rapid Response Queue™ Add-On Solution for Operations Management New enhancement enables hospitals and laboratories to standardize and automate high-priority operational workflows based on clinical lab results

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today hc1 , the leader in clinical insight, analytics and solutions for precision health, introduced hc1 Rapid Response Queue™, a new add-on solution for hc1 Operations Management™. Featuring a built-in countdown timer based on real-time clinical data and response time thresholds, the solution ensures action is taken and completed on time, every time. The customizable add-on is available now for new and existing hc1 customers.

Rapid Response Queue helps standardize and automate high-priority operational workflows involving clinical data.

As the need for operational efficiency continues to increase for hospitals and clinical labs, Rapid Response Queue helps standardize and automate high-priority operational workflows involving clinical data. In an effort to save time, facilitate collaboration and transparency between departments and to ensure the patient support team is taking action on the most important tasks.

By ingesting clinical and operational data, hc1 monitors for predefined thresholds, such as critical or urgent test results. Once detected, a case is automatically created and associated with the patient, ordering provider and location. Cases are displayed in the Rapid Response Queue. Patient support and customer service team members can use the queue to rapidly identify key information, claim, work and resolve tasks and issues with transparency across multiple departments within the allotted time.

Ultimately, hc1 Rapid Response Queue enables healthcare providers to:

Increase clinical efficiency

Standardize clinical practices and reduce manual work through automation

Ensure critical response times are met in order to improve quality of care for patients

Customize and automate work queues for service and patient care teams

"Our goal with this solution is to empower multiple teams to collaborate in a single system and ensure providers are notified of time-sensitive results so immediate and appropriate care can be given," said John Moyer, hc1 Lab Insights Platform Product Manager. "Rapid Response Queue will ensure patients are at the forefront of communication and tasks are completed in a timely manner."

To learn more about hc1 Rapid Response Queue™, watch this video or visit www.hc1.com/solutions/operations-management .

About hc1

hc1 is the leader in clinical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health. The hc1 Precision Health Cloud™ organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription at the right time. Today, hc1 powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems, diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

