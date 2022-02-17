J. Gavin Financial Services Partners with Integrity to Scale Growth and Serve More Americans Integrity's transformative technology and resources will help the fast-growing IMO optimize agent recruiting, training and support

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired J. Gavin Financial Services, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Kennewick, Washington. As part of the acquisition, John Gavin, President of J. Gavin Financial Services, will become a Managing Partner at Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Integrity remains at the forefront of insurtech by creating the most cutting-edge systems for agents, partners and clients," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "John Gavin's business has been thriving, but partnering with Integrity will elevate J. Gavin Financial Services to a new level. By tapping into our world-class marketing and technology, they will contribute to Integrity's vision for the future of the life, health and wealth industries. John also brings tremendous character and an amazing work ethic to Integrity. His team is a stellar addition, and I'm honored to welcome them as partners in our future success."

J. Gavin Financial Services provides life and annuity solutions to agents throughout the country, with a special emphasis on serving clients in the Northwest. With a reputation for putting the client's needs first and offering exceptional training and coaching to agents, J. Gavin Financial Services has experienced steady growth each year.

"This partnership with Integrity allows us to retain the culture and feel of our business, while receiving the resources and benefits of scale Integrity offers as a leader in our industry," said John Gavin, President of J. Gavin Financial Services. "I've been fortunate to have amazing mentors and over time, many of them have partnered with Integrity. Seeing the 'Integrity Effect' of accelerated growth in their businesses helped me understand that I needed to be part of this team to continue reaching my goals. Now I get to learn from industry legends while utilizing Integrity's leading data, marketing and innovative technology solutions. I couldn't be more excited about what this partnership means for my business, my employees and my agents."

Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform offers countless resources designed to help companies like J. Gavin Financial Services reach new levels of success. Proprietary technology includes quoting and enrollment systems, CRM, product development, as well as data and analytics. J. Gavin Financial Services can maintain its focus on serving agents by accessing Integrity's business infrastructure, which includes shared services such as IT, finance, legal and compliance, along with access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

"John has grown his business the right way by never cutting corners and working hard for everything he's achieved," said Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner at Integrity and President of First Family Life. "Now he gets to experience the profoundly impactful growth for himself. Integrity's technology and administrative support will allow John to focus on what really matters most, which is coaching his agents and expanding his agency. I'm confident he'll seize this opportunity and make the most of it going forward. I'm so excited for what the future holds for J. Gavin Financial Services."

J. Gavin Financial Services now becomes part of Integrity's partner network, comprised of industry icons who are committed to helping Americans prepare for the good days ahead. These leading agencies and companies share strategies and best practices to optimize insurance and financial processes and protect the life, health and wealth of American consumers.

Furthermore, J. Gavin Financial can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about J. Gavin Financial Services' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/JGavinFinancial.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About J. Gavin Financial Services

J. Gavin Financial Services, headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, is a provider of life insurance products and financial services. The agency supports clients nationwide by providing services in person or virtually. With an array of carriers behind them, J. Gavin Financial Services assists clients with their needs, no matter their current situation. The team is agent- and client-focused, and they believe in nurturing a close-knit community where they can help agents become successful.

