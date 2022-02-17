Joe Carroll Named CITGO Chief Information Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a professional career spanning 35 years in the Information Technology (IT) field, Joe Carroll was recently named Chief Information Officer (CIO) for CITGO Petroleum Corporation. Carroll leads one of the largest organizations at the corporate headquarters, and has responsibility for IT, Information Security and a portion of the Company's Operational Technology.

"Joe has definitely earned this promotion as our Chief Information Officer through his leadership, experience and continuing education in the IT and security fields," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "Secure data and sophisticated IT systems form the backbone of our business, and Joe remains instrumental in transforming our IT organization into a value-creating element for the enterprise."

Carroll began his CITGO career in 1994 as a Systems Engineer and held several IT managerial positions before being named General Manager IT and Information Security in 2019. Along the way he also earned several professional certifications and currently serves as a Director on Oklahoma State University's Computer Science Industry Advisory Board and on the University of Houston's Gutierrez Energy Management Institute.

Carroll holds an MBA from the University of Houston and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Oklahoma State University.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

