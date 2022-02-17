Nanoscope Therapeutics CEO Sulagna Bhattacharya Elected to BIO Emerging Companies Section Governing Board

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late clinical-stage ocular gene therapy company, today announced the election of CEO Sulagna Bhattacharya to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Emerging Companies Section Governing Board.

Washington D.C.-based BIO is the world's largest Biotechnology advocacy organization representing companies, academic institutions, and local biotechnology centers across the U.S. and globally. Bhattacharya joins other industry leaders to set BIO's policy and priorities that ultimately facilitate new life-changing therapies.

"I am thrilled by this opportunity to further integrate with fellow industry thought leaders and excited to help shape the future of therapeutics together with them," said Bhattacharya. "BIO has been a key growth driver for biotech and scores of new therapies that companies like mine are developing for countless patients with unmet medical needs. I look forward to contributing to the vital roles BIO plays."

"We are very pleased to have Sulagna join our board," said Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, President & CEO of BIO. "She will bring a unique and valuable perspective to our work, and her leadership will help ensure we are shaping and advancing the policy priorities needed to improve the lives of patients around the globe."

Nanoscope's optogenetic gene therapy platform restores vision in patients blinded by Inherited Retinal Diseases (IRD) like retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt macular degeneration. MCO therapy utilizes a single intravitreal injection in a doctor's office. The platform has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt disease.

Nanoscope's lead asset (MCO-010) is fully enrolled for the multicenter, double-masked, randomized Ph2b trial in RP patients (top-line results expected Q1 2023). The company recently received IND clearance from FDA for a Ph2 trial in Stargardt patients (preliminary readout expected Q4 2022).

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope is developing optogenetic therapies to restore sight in the millions of IRD patients, for which no cure exists. Nanoscope's pipeline includes therapies for RP, Stargardt, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest biotechnology advocacy organization representing companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 countries. BIO members are involved in innovative healthcare R&D, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings globally.

