New COVID Testing Lab Opens in the Atlanta Metro Area to Serve Film and TV Productions

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epitome Risk is pleased to announce the opening of its new lab, FourthWall Testing , in the greater Atlanta area. FourthWall offers COVID-19 testing for office employees, as well as cast and crew members of film & TV productions. FourthWall operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and is located in Johns Creek, Georgia, in the Atlanta metro area, 11705 Jones Bridge Rd b101, Johns Creek, GA 30005. FourthWall encourages those with testing needs to call or text (678) 580-5908 today.

"We're building infrastructure to make essential COVID testing services for TV, film and businesses easier to access," said Ms. Wilson. "Having our own lab means we can serve our clients quickly, accurately and with the quality associated with the Epitome Risk brand."

"We're imagining new ways to help more TV and film productions and businesses stay safe and healthy wherever they are and whenever they need it," she added.

FourthWall COVID Lab Testing Services in Greater Atlanta

FourthWall clinicians perform PCR testing and Rapid Antigen Testing for COVID-19. FourthWall can test at the site of your choosing, and offers special pricing for corporate, production companies, and studios. Test results can be available within 15 minutes for rapid COVID-19 Antigen Testing, or from 10-24 hours or less for PCR tests.

Concierge COVID testing in the Greater Atlanta Area TV and film .

The concierge testing service from FourthWall is designed to meet testing requirements from the convenience of sets, homes and offices. Some travel destinations or other events require specific tests -- provider administered nasal or swab tests, for example. FourthWall is here to help. Simply tell us the test your TV, film or business needs and FourthWall will arrange the rest. FourthWall will send a concierge testing provider right to your set, home or office.

FourthWall's parent company, Epitome Risk, has over a decade of experience providing film and TV production crews with risk mitigation and safety solutions. Epitome Risk is the only U.S.-based risk management company, specializing in COVID compliance and safety support for TV and film productions. By working with industry-leading international partners, Epitome delivers the highest level of logistical risk analysis and consulting services for the unique needs of businesses, on-location television and film production.

Call or contact us to learn more about how FourthWall testing can help you test your employees and workers for COVID-19 and keep your business and workplace safe.

About Epitome Risk

The Epitome Risk Safety and Security teams provide scalable risk management solutions — no matter the size of your production. Epitome Risk works diligently to understand the creative goals, budget constraints, and all other influences on the project. Epitome then develops bespoke and realistic risk management plans to enhance the creative vision of the film team. Visit us at epitomerisk.com/film.

FourthWall lab is owned by Epitome Risk to provide rapid, accurate and safe lab testing 24-hours a day.

