PHOENIX CHILDREN'S BECOMES FOUNDING PARTNER AND OFFICIAL HEALTHCARE PROVIDER AT NEW BELL BANK PARK PHOENIX CHILDREN'S TO OFFER SPORTS MEDICINE AND URGENT CARE ONSITE AT BELL BANK PARK

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Sports USA and Oak View Group (OVG) Facilities, managers and operators of the new $280 million multi-purpose sports and entertainment complex in southeast Mesa, today announced Phoenix Children's as a Founding Partner and the Official Healthcare Provider of Bell Bank Park.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Phoenix Children's will open a new 3,915-square-foot facility to offer sports medicine and urgent care at the park. Phoenix Children's – Bell Bank Park will offer high-quality, pediatric-specific medical services to young athletes injured during play, as well as children and adolescents throughout East Valley.

"Phoenix Children's is proud to be a founding partner and official medical provider to Bell Bank Park," said Robert L. Meyer, CEO, Phoenix Children's. "As our community grows, so does Phoenix Children's, and providing sports medicine and urgent care at Bell Bank Park is an extension of our mission to serve all children throughout the region."

"We are thrilled to welcome Phoenix Children's as a Founding Partner at Bell Bank Park," said Brett Miller, President, Bell Bank Park. "Our missions are aligned in creating unbelievable experiences for the community and family. With the number of athletes training here daily, we're fortunate that Phoenix Children's will be opening a treatment center here to help our athletes return to competition and provide best practices for staying in shape and nourishment."

"Phoenix Children's is consistently recognized as best-in-class and will be instrumental in providing exceptional medical care for our guests, as well as community members of the southeast valley," said Peter Luukko, Co-Chair, Oak View Group Facilities. "Our ability to partner together to provide high quality medical care with Phoenix Children's furthers our mission in establishing Bell Bank Park as a full-service, world-class facility."

Located near Ellsworth and Pecos Roads, Phoenix Children's – Bell Bank Park will open in mid-2022 and will offer sports medicine diagnostic services to address the full gamut of sports injuries, from concussions and fractures to meniscal tears and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. Pediatric sports medicine specialists will staff the clinic, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During sporting events at Bell Bank Park, Phoenix Children's physicians will provide on-call support for athletic trainers on the field or court who need guidance on appropriate care of injured athletes.

And during evenings and weekends, Phoenix Children's – Bell Bank Park will provide comprehensive urgent care services for minor medical conditions, like influenza, allergies, wound care, bug bites, burns and fractures. Infants, children and teens – including athletes at Bell Bank Park who need medical attention – can access urgent care from 5 to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

"Kids and teens have different needs, medically and developmentally, than adults, and they deserve care that's right-sized for them," said Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, orthopedic surgeon at Phoenix Children's. "This clinic will be staffed by doctors, nurses, physical therapists and other health care professionals who have special training in caring for children and adolescents."

Indeed, these are the same providers who have helped the health system earn "Best Children's Hospital" rankings from U.S. News & World Report for 11 consecutive years. Many of the sports medicine and urgent care specialists and staff who will provide care at Phoenix Children's – Bell Bank Park also live in the East Valley.

The community partnership between Phoenix Children's and Legacy Sports USA at Bell Bank Park will evolve over time. Phoenix Children's staff are already developing a variety of community outreach and education initiatives to support healthy, active living along with fundraising opportunities in conjunction with Legacy Cares, including teaming up to build a Miracle Field later this year.

The partnership was brokered by Legacy Sports USA and OVG Global Partnerships.

Fulfilling the mission of Legacy Cares, Bell Bank Park, the largest multi-purpose sports and entertainment complex in North America, is designed to host youth, adult and amateur sports teams, individual and team training, and family fun via events, concerts, youth/adult sports tournaments and fitness opportunities.

Bell Bank Park features a multi-purpose arena and outdoor 2.7-acre great lawn for concerts and events, plus indoor and outdoor facilities for a broad range of sports and activities, including soccer, baseball, softball, football, lacrosse, futsal, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, gymnastics, cheer, dance, obstacle course racing, a ninja warrior center, multiuse arcade and e-sports, family fitness, youth camps and recreational sports, and performance training.

To learn more about Bell Bank Park, visit BellBankPark.com. Follow Bell Bank Park on social media at @BellBankPark.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital–Main Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital–East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and six community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families for more than 35 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 850 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org .

About Bell Bank Park

Bell Bank Park, a 320-acre world-class family sports and entertainment complex, fulfills the mission of Legacy Cares. The one-of-a-kind complex features a 5,000 seat Outdoor Stadium, 2,800 seat Indoor Arena, (35) Soccer/Lacrosse/Football Fields, (57) Indoor Volleyball Courts, (8) Baseball and Softball fields, (19) Basketball Courts, (41) Pickleball Courts, (12) Beach Volleyball Courts, Obstacle Course Racing Park, (22) Futsal Courts, Gymnastics Center, Dance Studio, Cheer Center, Sports Performance Center, Family Fitness Center, Wellness & Fitness Center, Arcade/Esports Center, two zip lines, 2.7 acre Tixr Yard for concerts and events, The G.O.A.T Sports Bar and Restaurant, and so much more. With numerous playing fields, Bell Bank Park powered by Legacy Sports USA serves as a major hub for professional, club and recreation competition at various levels of expertise and proficiency. The Park expands beyond sports. The team at Bell Bank Park will create festivals, signature experiences and live concerts that feature national touring acts. The Park will create a thriving entertainment destination in Mesa and the Greater Phoenix region. For more information, visit BellBankPark.com.

About Legacy Sports USA

Legacy Sports USA is the organization behind Bell Bank Park, initially the vision of Randy J. Miller, Chairman of Legacy Sports USA, Chad J. Miller, CEO of Legacy Sports USA, Brett Miller, President of Legacy Sports USA, and Olympic gold medalist Dan O'Brien, Director of Performance Training at Bell Bank Park. Legacy Sports USA is dedicated to hosting premiere tournament events for youth sports and offering opportunities for athletes of all ages and at all levels to develop skills and enjoy training and competition. For more information, visit LegacySportsUSA.com.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, and Philadelphia). In addition, OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of five other new sports and entertainment arena construction projects, including the Climate Pledge Arena, home to the National Hockey League's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, the new home of the NHL's New York Islanders, Co-Op Live in Manchester, England, Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, and the Coachella Valley Arena in Coachella Valley, CA, the home of the newest AHL franchise. OVG Global Partnerships is also responsible for securing the naming rights for these projects, and the 2021 winner of the SBJ Sports Awards for best in Sales, Consulting, and Client Service. For more information, visit OVGfacilities.com.

