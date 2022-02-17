Saucey Expands On-Demand Delivery Services In Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading delivery platform that offers ASAP and scheduled alcohol deliveries straight to your doorstep, today announced the launch of its services in Arizona. Partnering with an international convenience store chain, Saucey is expanding its service area and selection of alcohol and convenience items. Saucey's delivery service will be available across 40 municipalities in Arizona including Phoenix, Tucson, and more.

With just a few taps on Saucey's mobile app or website, customers in Arizona can now place delivery orders with ease - accessing anything from a bottle of wine, to a wide variety of non-alcoholic options in sodas, snacks, and more. Following this first rollout, Saucey plans to continue expanding across Arizona, in addition to cities in New Mexico, New York, Massachusetts, and more in the coming months.

"The Southwest has been one of Saucey's highest-priority markets since we started expanding nationwide, so we're thrilled to keep connecting more people in Arizona," said Chris Vaughn, CEO and Founder of Saucey. "Since the start of the pandemic, the demand for the delivery of alcohol, food, consumer goods and basic convenience items has skyrocketed. With this new expansion and partnership, we're now able to deliver a wider assortment of products in different categories at the best prices possible."

Known for fast delivery, unparalleled selection and industry-leading customer service, Saucey has expanded significantly since its launch in 2014. Through this past year specifically, the company has continuously grown to meet rapidly growing consumer demand, launching in Georgia, Oregon, Connecticut and more.

With the addition of these municipalities in Arizona, Saucey now operates in 750 cities across 15 states. Current markets include: New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Washington D.C., Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Portland, Atlanta, Hartford, among others.

To try out Saucey delivery in Arizona, shop now at https://www.saucey.com/alcohol-delivery-phoenix

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in proprietary last-mile logistics technology, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that act as the sellers on its platform. Shop now at https://saucey.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Saucey