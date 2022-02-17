SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ECOL, ZNGA, LAWS, and APR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ECOL by Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ECOL's shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each share of ECOL common stock that they hold. If you own ECOL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ecol

Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZNGA stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of ZNGA common stock that they hold. If you own ZNGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/znga

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS), in connection with LAWS' proposed merger with two of LKCM Headwater Investments' ("LKCM Headwater") portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. LKCM Headwater affiliates that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive LAWS common stock as consideration for the transactions. LAWS existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company. If you own LAWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/laws

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Owens & Minor, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, APR shareholders will receive $37.50 in cash for each share of APR common stock that they hold. If you own APR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apr

