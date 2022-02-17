SpaceLink Names Axiom Space as Implementation Partner for Demo of its End-to-End Relay Service on the ISS

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceLink, a company that is building the communications superhighway for the growing space economy, announced it has named Axiom Space as its Implementation Partner for demonstration of its end-to-end communications relay service on the International Space Station. SpaceLink completed an agreement with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), manager of the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, last year, and signed its subcontract with Axiom last week, making Axiom the liaison to ensure that all interfaces and system requirements meet NASA standards.

The SpaceLink demonstration will validate the use of a 10 Gigabit per second optical terminal for real-time voice, video, and data relay for ISS crew, onboard systems, and experiments. Last August, SpaceLink announced that it was selected by CASIS for a demonstration on the ISS under an agreement that is now fully executed.

"Team members who bring years of ISS experience to Axiom have made Axiom the ideal partner for our demonstration said David Bettinger, SpaceLink CEO. "As with many developments that begin with government support, commercial space stations and the networks that serve them are the future. It is an honor to work with the ISS National Laboratory and Axiom to further this important transition."

As Implementation Partner, Axiom will leverage its expertise in working with NASA and the ISS National Laboratory to support mission integration, launch, and operations for the SpaceLink payload. Axiom will support SpaceLink as a liaison with NASA and will lead safety reviews to ensure SpaceLink hardware meets the requirements for the ISS.

The SpaceLink relay network is designed to pick up where NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS) leaves off and go beyond with unprecedented capability that leverages the latest technology advances in optical communications.

"High-speed communication will be a critical component for the future where people live and work in space," said Axiom President and CEO Michael Suffredini, "Axiom looks forward to collaborating with SpaceLink and supporting its relay network, beginning with this important demonstration on the ISS."

With the proliferation of spacecraft in Low Earth Orbit, the demand for fast, continuous, high-capacity connectivity continues to grow. SpaceLink is designed to help close the business case for commercial space stations, Earth observation companies, satellite servicers, launch vehicles, space tugs, and lunar communications. It also meets requirements for the U.S. Government and close allies that want to leverage secure industry solutions to maximize capabilities.

About SpaceLink

SpaceLink will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight™ data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

