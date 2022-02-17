Subaru Announces Pricing on the All-New 2022 WRX

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the all-new 2022 Subaru WRX. The fifth-generation sports car comes standard with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is powered by a new 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER® engine. Newly available for this year is the tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia Plus infotainment system and the latest generation EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The 2022 WRX arrives in retailers this Spring and is available in four trim levels: Base, Premium, Limited, and new GT.

The WRX lineup comes standard with a new 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER® engine, delivering 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and broader torque curve with 258 lb-ft of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm. The increased displacement, along with a turbocharger equipped with an electronically controlled wastegate and air bypass valves, improves responsiveness, and acceleration.

Every WRX is equipped with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring. The standard 6-speed manual transmission has optimized gear ratios and refined shift quality. The new Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) is available on all trim levels (standard on GT). The automatic SPT offers faster up and down shifts and incorporates adaptive shift control that can quickly respond to perform rev-matching downshifts under braking, maintain the ideal ratio through corners, and respond faster on corner exit.

The adoption of the Subaru Global Platform for WRX results in a substantial upgrade in ride and handling performance thanks to increased chassis stiffness. The enhanced platform, now with full inner frame construction and increased use of structural adhesives, delivers a 14 percent increase in front lateral rigidity, 28 percent increase in overall torsional rigidity, and a 75 percent increase in suspension mounting point rigidity.

The 2022 WRX has a wide-body design that projects an aggressive stance and bold new look. At the front, Subaru's signature hexagonal grille is widened and paired with compact LED headlights and a broad hood scoop to emphasize the wide and low look. The rear deck lid integrates a low-profile rear spoiler in matching body color. Rear taillights are designed to glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma.

All SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia systems for the 2022 WRX are equipped with a high-resolution touchscreen; on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, and vehicle features; and combination meter integration. Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® radio and Travel Link®; and HD Radio® are also standard.

Select 2022 WRX trim levels are equipped with the latest generation of SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security. Available packages offer access to emergency services and convenience features including Automatic Collision Notification; Enhanced Roadside Assistance; Stolen Vehicle Recovery; Vehicle Diagnostic Alerts; Remote Engine Start with Climate Control; and more.

The 2022 WRX, starting at $29,105, continues its tradition of incredible performance and value with a long list of standard features including power windows, door locks, and side mirrors; dual USB input ports in the front center console; Welcome Lighting; remote keyless entry; and combination meter with color LCD. The all-new performance car also comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in summer performance tires; 6-speed manual transmission; Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control with Track Mode; and Incline Start Assist. For greater versatility, the WRX features roof rack mounting brackets and 60/40 split fold-down rear seats.

Standard on WRX is an all-new center information display with dual 7.0-inch high-resolution touchscreens. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® radio and Travel Link®; and HD Radio®. The bottom screen provides controls for HVAC and vehicle settings.

For 2022, the new Subaru Performance Transmission debuts as an option on the entry level WRX and is priced at $30,955. The option also adds EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control; Auto Vehicle Hold; Paddle-Shift Switches; SI-Drive; and Electronic Parking Brake.

Priced from $31,605, the WRX Premium is designed to enrich the performance-driving experience by adding 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; LED fog lights; low-profile rear spoiler in matching body color; and headlight auto on/off linked with windshield wiper operation. The Premium also comes standard with Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; premium seat fabric; Dual Automatic Climate Control with Voice Activation; Dual USB charging ports in rear center console; and All-Weather Package that includes heated front seats, side mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer.

Front and center in the cabin, and highlighting the driver-focused interior, is an all-new tablet-style high-definition center information display. The 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus system offers direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC, and vehicle settings. As with a smartphone, app icons on the touchscreen can be moved and configured based on personal preference. The new multimedia system also offers a split-screen display that can simultaneously show two types of information, such as navigation and audio, for an improved user experience.

An available option package for Premium adds an 11-Speaker Harman Kardon Speaker System plus Power Moonroof for $1,875.

The WRX Premium also makes available the Subaru Performance Transmission. The option gains all the features of the Base WRX with SPT plus a Transmission Oil Cooler. The WRX Premium with SPT is priced at $33,655.

The Limited builds on the Premium's content with Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam); Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert; front and rear seats with Ultrasuede® trim; 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar adjustment; 11-Speaker Harman Kardon Speaker System; Power Moonroof; and side mirrors with integrated turn signals. Also standard on Limited is the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation that includes voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom® (3-year free map updates). Pricing on the WRX Limited starts at $35,995.

With the available Subaru Performance Transmission, the WRX Limited is priced at $38,245. The option includes all equipment from the Premium with SPT plus Reverse Automatic Braking.

New for 2022, the top-of-the-line GT adds near-luxury refinement and performance to the iconic sports car at a price of $41,895.

Exclusive to GT is standard electronically controlled dampers with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. New Drive Mode Select allows the driver to configure up to 430 different customization options for steering feel, damper settings, SI-Drive settings, and more. The settings are configured through the 11.6-inch touchscreen multimedia display.

New Recaro® Performance Design front seats ensure the occupants are securely supported during performance driving. The seats are trimmed with black Ultrasuede® with contrasting red stitching and the "Recaro" logo embossed on the seatbacks. The driver's seat includes 8-way power adjustments. The performance seats are complemented by black Ultrasuede adorned throughout the interior.

Also exclusive to the GT trim level, 18-in aluminum alloy wheels in matte gray finish are paired with 245/40 R18 summer performance tires.

The GT comes standard with the Subaru Performance Transmission, EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control; Auto Vehicle Hold; Paddle-Shift Switches; SI-Drive; and Electronic Parking Brake.

2022 SUBARU WRX Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery ($995) WRX 6MT 01 $29,105 $30,100 WRX SPT 03 $30,955 $31,950 WRX Premium 6MT 11 $31,605 $32,600 WRX Premium 6MT 12 $33,480 $34,475 WRX Premium SPT 13 $33,655 $34,650 WRX Limited 6MT 21 $35,995 $36,990 WRX Limited SPT 23 $38,245 $39,240 WRX GT SPT 33 $41,895 $42,890

2022 SUBARU WRX OPTION PACKAGES CODE 01 Standard Model - WRX 6MT N/A CODE 03 Standard Model - WRX SPT N/A CODE 11 Standard Model - WRX Premium 6MT N/A CODE 12 Standard Model - Harman Kardon Speaker System + Moonroof $1,875 CODE 13 Standard Model - WRX Premium SPT N/A CODE 21 Standard Model - WRX Limited 6MT N/A CODE 23 Standard Model - WRX Limited SPT N/A CODE 33 Standard Model - WRX GT N/A

Destination & Delivery is $995 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,145 for retailers in Alaska.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

