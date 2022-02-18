Everlane Equity Partners Invests in demandDrive

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlane Equity Partners ("Everlane") today announced a strategic investment in demandDrive, LLC and Data Fuel, LLC (collectively "demandDrive" or the "Company"), a provider of sales development and lead generation services. Everlane is a Boston-based private equity firm focused on partnerships with growing service companies.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with approximately 175 employees, demandDrive offers sales and marketing enablement services to its growing client base across the country. The Company specializes in recruiting, training and outsourcing Sales Development Representatives ("SDRs") that generate actionable sales opportunities for clients' in-house sales and marketing resources. demandDrive also delivers high-quality and actionable top-of-funnel leads. demandDrive's strong recruiting pipeline, coupled with its dedicated SDR development process and resources, enables the Company to build successful demand generation programs quickly and cost-effectively for clients.

"We are proud of the organization we've built over the past decade and thankful for all of the support from our clients, management, and team members to get to this point in our Company's evolution. After all the hard work, we still see this as just the beginning, and we're excited for what is ahead for demandDrive in partnership with Everlane," said Lindsay Frey, Co-Founder and President of demandDrive. Dan Paul, Co-Founder and Managing Director added, "We look forward to working with the Everlane team as we continue our strong growth trajectory and commitment to investing in resources and offerings that enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our clients and accelerated growth opportunity for our employees."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with the demandDrive team," said Evan Horton, Managing Partner at Everlane. "The Company alleviates a major pain point we see across many businesses as it is often harder to justify significant investments in in-house demand generation resources that can take a lot of time to prove out their effectiveness and tend to see a higher level of turnover." Harry Banks, Operating Partner at Everlane emphasized, "Consistent with our other outsourced services investments, we believe this combination of seasoned professionals, technology, and proven processes will provide significant value to the market." Daniel Vetrano, Vice President at Everlane added, "demandDrive operates in a large, fragmented and growing industry that offers significant opportunity to add capabilities via acquisition and broaden the Company's portfolio of services."

About demandDrive:

demandDrive provides sales development and demand generation services to clients nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the Company's offering includes sales and marketing enablement solutions with a specialization in recruiting, training and outsourcing SDRs. The Company has experience servicing clients across a wide variety of end markets and has particular expertise in supporting business-to-business technology companies. For more information, please visit www.demanddrive.com.

About Everlane Equity Partners:

Everlane Equity Partners is a Boston-based private capital provider focused on equity investments in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for future growth. Everlane utilizes its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small capitalization and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses. Everlane is flexible in its approach, structuring both majority and minority partnerships across primarily services industries such as business, consumer, financial, healthcare, industrial and IT services. For more information, please visit www.everlaneequity.com.

