One of World's Largest Semiconductor Companies Signs Multi-million-dollar Contract With Darktrace

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that a leading global technology company has renewed its contract with Darktrace in a multi-million-dollar deal.

The company, which has tens of thousands of employees working across labs and manufacturing sites worldwide, has been using Darktrace's Self-Learning AI since 2017. It has elected to continue using Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System as the semiconductor industry, which has a strong focus on R&D and holds large volumes of commercially sensitive data, faces a growing level of attacks from both insider-threat and espionage-driven adversaries seeking to steal valuable IP and proprietary solutions.

Self-Learning AI is ideally positioned to address these challenges, as it does not rely on historical attack data but learns 'self' for an organization. It constantly builds on its understanding of 'normal', meaning it is equipped to spot and stop never-before-seen attacks, whether they are insider threats or advanced, nation-state-led attempts to compromise data. The sheer volume of attacks today cannot be managed by humans alone – AI is needed to rapidly and precisely catch threats before they escalate.

This renewal follows the publication of an independent survey of businesses that have trialled, used or currently use Darktrace's products, conducted by the equity research team at investment bank Berenberg. The survey found not only that 100% of customers surveyed were satisfied with Darktrace's products, but that 65% expected to invest further in Darktrace's technology in the future.

"I am very happy that this leading innovator has extended its contract with us, indicating the value that our AI-powered technology brings to the business," said Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO of Darktrace. "Defending the semiconductor industry is critical for our national security, especially at a time when the sector is facing supply shortages. We are proud to be playing a role in the defense of this space with Self-Learning AI, which intelligently detects and interrupts threats while business operations continue as normal."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK.L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has over 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

