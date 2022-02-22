Aware Recovery Care Now Offers First-of-its-Kind In-Home Detox Management Services in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care now offers its innovative, in-home detox program called In-Home Withdrawal Management (IHWM) to Indiana residents, the first program of its kind in the state. IHWM provides an individualized, flexible, one-on-one, in-home treatment option for those with substance use disorder who may need a medically supervised withdrawal (detox) program.

Aware (PRNewsfoto/Aware Recovery Care) (PRNewswire)

The program was piloted in Connecticut in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield over the last 18 months. Preliminary data shows 100 percent of participants completed the treatment, and 97 percent were admitted into the Aware Recovery Care In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) program, with 88 percent remaining abstinent 90 days post-IHWM. The average length of stay in IHWM was six days.

"In-Home Withdrawal Management is a unique, one-of-a-kind service created to eliminate all barriers to detox. It allows clients who meet criteria to safely and effectively detox in the comfort of their own homes, avoiding pathogens that they may be exposed to in a facility, and averting the trauma of leaving loved ones for essential treatment of the disease," said Dr. Shelley Halligan, VP Integrated Health Services for Aware Recovery Care. "We are honored to serve those suffering from this chronic disease in Indiana and proud to be part of Anthem's strategy to treat those in need."

IHWM provides access to in-home detox, increasing the continuity of care when patients initially enter the Aware program. As patients dependent on substances such as alcohol, opiates, or benzodiazepines may require a medically supervised withdrawal, Aware has developed evidence-based protocols and training to ensure flexible treatment that is tailored to each patient's unique needs.

"There's no one-size-fits-all solution to treating substance use disorder, and that's why Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield works closely with healthcare providers to build new programs that increase access to various types of treatment in the state," said David Lee, M.D., vice-president of provider solutions for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana. "We're proud to provide coverage of Aware's new in-home withdrawal management program for our members and offer another evidence-based program to improve care for our Indiana consumers with substance use disorder."

Aware commits to extend its IHWM and IHAT services to additional states so that people who want to recover can do so from their own homes, safely.

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care provides team-based In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHATTM) in Indiana, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Massachusetts. The IHAT model has been validated by years of patient outcomes and health plan data, demonstrating that the home is the optimal modality for most patients seeking recovery from substance use disorders. Aware Recovery Care is an in-network provider for Anthem. For more information, please visit www.awarerecoverycare.com.

Contact: Peter Gold / peter_gold@goldorluk.com / 860.874.7743

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aware Recovery Care