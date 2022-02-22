BurgerFi Selects Hughes to Support its Expanding Enterprise with Managed Network Services Hughes to deliver full suite of cloud-based network management solutions to help BurgerFi evolve fast-casual dining with technology and innovation

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. ("BurgerFi"), owner of one of the nation's fastest-growing premium fast-casual and casual dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high quality, casual dining brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), selected Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in multi-transport technologies and networks, to upgrade, optimize and manage network infrastructure and digital signage. The move will support BurgerFi's commitment to provide the best restaurant guest experience while continuing its aggressive expansion up the Eastern Seaboard.

BurgerFi Location (PRNewswire)

"At BurgerFi, we are committed to adopting technology that enhances customer and employee experiences," said Karl Goodhew, Chief Technology Officer at BurgerFi. "As we look to the future, our growth plan will be catalyzed by incorporating features and technologies like digital menu boards, in-car ordering and ghost kitchens, as well as on-site robots that support BurgerFi's greatest asset – our dedicated employees."

Hughes will build, manage and support the enterprise network for BurgerFi restaurants and ghost kitchens. Services under the agreement include primary and backup connectivity for every site, SD-WAN, LAN switches, network security, guest Wi-Fi, Voice over IP (VoIP), digital signage and more. Delivered as part of the HughesON™ portfolio of managed services capabilities, the network comes with 24/7 support, web-based portal management, and artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for optimal performance.

"We welcome the opportunity to support BurgerFi in their mission to evolve the fast-casual dining experience with a focus on technology and innovation," said Dan Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Division at Hughes. "We consider ourselves a true partner in helping our customers achieve their business objectives: our expertise in solving BurgerFi's networking challenges enables their leadership to focus on growing their business."

For more information about HughesON managed network services for the hospitality industry, visit the Hughes website.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About BurgerFi International

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with 116 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally including 23 corporate-owned restaurants and 93 franchised restaurants, in addition to 24 ghost kitchens as of September 30, 2021. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online, and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. In October 2021, BurgerFi announced the acquisition of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings with 61 company-owned locations in eight states. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all of its restaurants and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC