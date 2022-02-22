Debbie pledges 10% of their fundraise to reward borrowers for debt payoff

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Debbie has been busy building the first debt payoff platform that rewards borrowers for adopting healthy financial habits. Their waitlist has grown from 0 to 10k users over the last 4 months, at the same time that credit card balances in the US saw their largest increase in over 22 years, as per Fortune.

Debbie is excited to announce the invite-only beta launch of their app and $1.2m in pre-seed funding!

Given the increasing need for debt payoff solutions, Debbie is excited to announce the invite-only beta launch of their app and $1.2m in pre-seed funding! They've partnered with exceptional mission-driven investors, including One Way Ventures, BDMI, TA Ventures, Village Global, Green Egg Ventures, Liquid2 Ventures, If Then Ventures, and several angel investors, to build the first app that offers actionable tasks, behavioral nudges, and tangible rewards for debt payoff.

As a team of folks who have personally struggled to get out of debt, receive sustainable credit, and achieve financial stability, the founding team started Debbie to make the path from debt to wealth seamless and accessible to everyone.

Frida Leibowitz, CEO:

"I grew up in a single-parent, immigrant, non-college educated family that had no access to financial education and always struggled with debt. As an adult, I naturally fell into the same debt trap and racked up $15k in credit card debt by the age of 21.

Hoping to make a difference for others, I spent my early career days in digital consumer lending and had the unique opportunity to simultaneously sit in the borrower's and the lender's seats. I was increasingly frustrated that our current financial system is quick to knock us down when we misbehave but does not do a good enough job of celebrating our wins."

The "debt freedom" industry today often offers quick relief, debt payment automation, or fast cash. None of these teach borrowers better habits, leading to yo-yo debt, similar to crash weight loss diets. Debt freedom is often a long journey that cannot be solved within a few weeks or months; Debbie takes a baby-steps approach with fewer bumps along the way. What Noom did for weight loss, Debbie plans to achieve for debt.

You can sign up for early access here.

If you have any questions, comments or just want to send over some love, feel free to contact hello@joindebbie.com.

Follow Debbie on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

press@joindebbie.com

Debbie's founders (PRNewswire)

Debbie logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Debbie