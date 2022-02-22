Karyopharm Announces Changes to Its Clinical Leadership Team

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced changes to its clinical leadership team, including the appointment of Patricia Judson, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Medical Strategy and Stuart Poulton as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Portfolio Management. In addition, Jatin Shah, M.D. Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer has stepped down to pursue other professional opportunities, but will continue to serve Karyopharm in an advisory capacity.

"As accomplished leaders with proven track records, Patricia and Stuart's expertise will be instrumental as we work to progress our pipeline in our four core program areas, with the goal of bringing innovative new treatments to patients with high unmet need," said Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm. "I'd also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Jatin for his important contributions over the past five years and wish him the best in his next endeavor."

Dr. Judson brings more than 25 years of oncology experience to her new role. Prior to joining Karyopharm, she served as Vice President and Global Head of Women's Oncology, Medical Affairs at GSK. Previously, Dr. Judson served as the U.S. Medical Head for the DNA Damage Response Franchise in Women's Oncology at AstraZeneca. She began her career as an academic gynecologic oncologist and is a peer-recognized scientist with experience in translational cancer research, as well as clinical trial design and management. Dr. Judson completed her M.D. at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of California, San Francisco, and her Fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Mr. Poulton has more than 25 years of experience in the global biotech and pharmaceutical space. He joins Karyopharm from AbbVie, where he served as the Vice President of Clinical Development Operations and previously as the Vice President for Portfolio Program Management. Mr. Poulton also spent more than a decade at Amgen, where he held leadership roles of increasing responsibility in global program and portfolio management. He started his career in clinical operations at Eli Lilly. Mr. Poulton holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology and Chemistry from the University of Sydney and a Master of Commerce in Marketing from the University of New South Wales.

The Company is in the process of evaluating candidates to fill the Chief Medical Officer position.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been the industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation. Karyopharm's lead SINE compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications and has received regulatory approvals in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe (as NEXPOVIO®), the United Kingdom and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in endometrial cancer, myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the impact that the recent changes to Karyopharm's leadership team will have on the progression of Karyopharm's pipeline and the clinical development and commercialization of Karyopharm's products and product candidates. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Karyopharm's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that Karyopharm will be successful in obtaining regulatory approval for selinexor as a front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer; that Karyopharm will successfully commercialize XPOVIO; that regulators will grant confirmatory approval in the European Union based on the BOSTON study in adult patients with multiple myeloma; or that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor and eltanexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases or that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in the development or commercialization of Karyopharm's drug candidate portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt Karyopharm's business more severely than it currently anticipates, including by negatively impacting sales of XPOVIO, interrupting or delaying research and development efforts, impacting the ability to procure sufficient supply for the development and commercialization of selinexor or other product candidates, delaying ongoing or planned clinical trials, impeding the execution of business plans, planned regulatory milestones and timelines, or inconveniencing patients; the adoption of XPOVIO in the commercial marketplace, the timing and costs involved in commercializing XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; the ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; Karyopharm's results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical studies; the ability of Karyopharm or its third party collaborators or successors in interest to fully perform their respective obligations under the applicable agreement and the potential future financial implications of such agreement; Karyopharm's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development or regulatory approval of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for products or product candidates in which Karyopharm is currently commercializing or developing; and Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any of its products or product candidates. These and other risks are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Karyopharm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2021, and in other filings that Karyopharm may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

