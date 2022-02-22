Mayer Brown continues building Salt Lake City office with addition of two litigators

CHICAGO and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that Michael Menssen and Cameron Sabin have joined the firm's Salt Lake City office.

"We're pleased to welcome Michael and Cameron to our Salt Lake City office, which has continued to grow with the addition of a number of associates and partners since opening last month," said Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp.

Mr. Menssen is a partner in the firm's Litigation & Dispute Resolution group. He has experience in a wide variety of litigation matters, including class actions, breach of contract, fraud, appeals, securities litigation, business torts, white collar, trade secrets, and professional negligence. He also has experience in a full range of labor and employment cases, including wage and hour, discrimination, sexual harassment, non-compete and non-solicitation disputes, wrongful termination, and unfair labor practices.

"I'm excited to join Mayer Brown and work with such an outstanding group of lawyers and clients," said Mr. Menssen. "Their global footprint and collaborative approach is very appealing."

Mr. Sabin is also a partner in the firm's Litigation & Dispute Resolution group, concentrating his practice in complex administrative, regulatory and business litigation, with particular emphasis in energy and natural resource disputes. He represents energy developers, producers and consumers in a wide range of proceedings in federal and state court and before administrative bodies. He also represents clients in natural resource matters and a host of other business matters, including commercial contract disputes, real estate disputes, corporate control actions, and derivative and dissenting shareholder actions.

"I'm pleased to join Mayer Brown as it continues building its presence in Salt Lake City," said Mr. Sabin. "The firm is known for cutting-edge work on behalf of its clients."

