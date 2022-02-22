Palo Alto Networks Introduces the Autonomous Security Platform, Cortex XSIAM, to reimagine SIEM and SOC Analytics

The new AI-driven platform brings threat response times from days to minutes and provides a modern alternative to SIEM. Cortex XSIAM is currently available to a limited set of customers with general availability expected later this year.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A major challenge in cybersecurity today is our inability to leverage massive scales of data for our defense. To meet this challenge, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced Cortex® XSIAM: an AI-driven platform that can revolutionize the way data, analytics and automation are deployed by security organizations. Extended Security Intelligence & Automation Management (XSIAM) turns widespread infrastructure telemetry into an intelligent data foundation to fuel best-in-class artificial intelligence and dramatically accelerate threat response. Built from the ground up as an autonomous security platform, XSIAM will disrupt the multibillion dollar SIEM category by offering a modern alternative that can stay ahead of today's threat landscape.

"Organizations are still taking hours, or even days or months, to remediate threats — those are hours and days we no longer have given the speed and sophistication of attacks that are now commonplace. The SIEM space has been frozen and still relies heavily on human-driven workflows," said Nikesh Arora, CEO and chairman of Palo Alto Networks. "This is not an area where we need an evolutionary approach. This is an area where we need a revolutionary approach. We have to radically reimagine how we run cybersecurity using AI, so that an enterprise is able to respond to all attacks in real time, not days, not weeks, not months."

The SIEM category has served security operations for many years as a way to aggregate and analyze alerts and logs — with incremental improvement in security outcomes. As a result, security operations teams continued to bolt on new tools that promised to solve point problems, resulting in a fragmented and ineffective security architecture. As compute and data storage have improved exponentially, it is essential to radically reimagine how we can deliver real-time security that can match pervasive, AI-powered cyberattacks. XSIAM is the revolutionary approach that collects granular data — not just logs and alerts — to drive machine learning for natively autonomous response actions, such as cross-correlation of alerts and data, detection of highly sophisticated, emerging threats, and automated remediation based on native threat intelligence and attack surface data.

Specifically, Cortex XSIAM will transform security operations by enabling organizations to:

Build an intelligent data foundation while reducing costs.

Cortex XSIAM can natively ingest, normalize and integrate granular data across the security infrastructure at nearly half the list cost of legacy security products attempting to solve the problem.

Respond in minutes rather than days.

By providing multiple layers of AI-driven analytics based on the data foundation, Cortex XSIAM detects emerging threats across the entire security infrastructure, automates correlation of alerts and data into incidents, and leverages a self-learning recommendation engine to determine response next-steps.

Proactively outpace threats.

Cortex XSIAM will enable continuous discovery of vulnerabilities through native attack surface management and automate response based integrated threat intelligence from tens of thousands of Palo Alto Networks customers.

Availability: Cortex XSIAM is now available to a limited set of customers and is expected to be generally available later this year. Customers interested in more information and ongoing updates can sign up here .

More Information

More information about Cortex XSIAM is available here .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including regarding the benefits or potential benefits to customers of our products. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on September 3, 2021, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

