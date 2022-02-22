Women's Leadership Organization Focused on Diversity Expands for Impact. Transaction Coincides With Launch of New UPWARD Academy.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPWARD, the global network for accelerating the advancement of executive women, announces its merger with Watermark, a Bay Area-based women's leadership organization known for live and virtual events. UPWARD has 6,000 members, over 100 corporate sponsors, and 17 chapters around the globe. It has plans to expand its network with three new domestic chapters and is launching the UPWARD Academy - executive programming to help its members and corporate sponsors achieve their professional and diversity objectives.

Watermark Merges with UPWARD: Women's Leadership Organization Focused on Diversity Expands for Impact

"Watermark is widely recognized as the leading conference presenter and professional development organization for women in Silicon Valley," said Lisa Lambert, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of UPWARD. "For 26 years, it has delivered cutting-edge workshops, programs, and conferences on innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership to help companies achieve their business goals through diversity, equity and inclusion. I am delighted to welcome Watermark to the UPWARD family and to advance our shared mission of accelerating women's careers and advocating for more diverse workplaces."

UPWARD offers more than a dozen executive and leadership development programs. Combined with Watermark's digital audience of more than 27,000 executive women, library of virtual programming, and deep relationships with technology companies in Silicon Valley, this merger will position UPWARD to become the global leader in the advancement of women and the future of work.

"The commonality of our missions and complementary programming makes this merger an exceptional opportunity for our sponsors, members and supporters," said Peggy Northrop, CEO of Watermark. "Watermark's pivot to all-virtual programming in the past two years has extended our reach beyond the Bay Area. Now, the women leaders and forward-looking companies we serve will also have access to UPWARD programs and events in major markets around the world, and the opportunities to connect and advance that come with a much larger community."

With this merger, UPWARD makes a significant leap forward in its quest to accelerate growth globally across all product categories. Offerings have expanded to include:

UPWARD Academy – Newly launched program for professional development of leaders in the areas of strategic decision-making, allyship, board leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal branding.

UPWARD Corporate Programs -- Customized programs for organizations to create community, attract, retain, and build a talent pool of women leaders, and increase male allyship for the advancement of women

Individual and Corporate Memberships – Memberships that provide access to global events, digital learning experiences, member and business spotlights, pre-sale access to special events, and more

Leading with Inclusion Events – Topical events that center around diversity, equity, and inclusion for executive and professional women

Watermark Conference for Women – Skill-building with expert speakers who lead workshops and seminars on the issues that matter most to executive women

Ms. Northrop will consult during the transition and then join UPWARD's board of directors, along with four Watermark board members, including chair Mary Ann Bianco, vice-chair Nicole Ward-Parr of Moss Adams, Ann Barlow of Peppercomm, and Monica Kumar of Nutanix. UPWARD Founder Lisa Lambert will remain in her role as Chairman and CEO, leading the combined entity.

About UPWARD

UPWARD is a global network accelerating the advancement of executive and professional women through the implementation of member and corporate programming to support diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Visit upwardwomen.org or upwardmen.org or follow us on LinkedIn (UPWARD-women) and Twitter (@UPWARD_women).

About Watermark

Watermark is a community of ambitious women focused on connecting, learning, and leading with empathy. Through workshops, conferences, and forums, we support women's advancement and advocate for more diverse and inclusive workplaces. Visit wearewatermark.org or follow us on LinkedIn (Watermark-2) and Twitter (@wearewatermark_).

