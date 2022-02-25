ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD TO RELEASE ITS RESULTS FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER OF ITS FISCAL YEAR 2022 ON MARCH 15, 2022

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) will release its financial results for its third quarter of its fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after the closing of the TSX. Couche–Tard will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT) to present its financial results for its third quarter of its fiscal year 2022. As such, Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers and will answer questions from analysts asked live during the conference call.

Financial analysts, investors, media and any individuals interested in listening to the webcast on Couche-Tard's results, which will take place online on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT), can do so by either accessing the Corporation's website at https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/ and by clicking on the "Investors/Events presentations" section, or by dialing 1–888–390-0549 or the international number 1–416-764-8682, followed by the access code 52847392#.

Rebroadcast: For individuals who will not be able to listen to the live webcast, a recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for a period of 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operator in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

