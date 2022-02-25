CASIO TIMEPIECES FOR NATIONAL RETRO DAY AND BEYOND Build Your National Retro Day Look Around an Ageless Casio Vintage Timepiece

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retro Day (February 27) marks one day each year to step back from our fast-paced lives and reflect on the past. This may include supper with your family, bowling with your friends or dressing in an old-school outfit that takes you back to the good old days. The keystone of any National Retro Day look, a Casio Vintage timepiece can remain on one's wrist for years to come. Much like life in the 1970s, Casio Vintage timepieces are simple and easily understood, evoking a sense of nostalgic style from the decade they launched.

For Him

The Vintage A100WE series is a modern twist on the F-100 digital watch which released in 1978. A reproduction of Casio's first resin case model, the A100WE series features an oblong shape, inverted LCD display, four buttons and a lightweight stainless-steel band. Additional features include an LED light, stopwatch and slide-type clasp that allows users to adjust the length without special tools. The A100WE is available in three colors: the silver A100WE-1AVT (MSRP: $54.95), gold A100WEG-9AVT (MSRP: $74.95) and grey gun metal A100WEGG-1AVT (MSRP: $74.95).

For Her

With an understated design and color to complement any look, the Vintage B640WMR-5AVT boasts a highly sought-after Rose Gold case and Milanese strap, a digital display and soft rose gold sparkle adorning the watch face. With a 35 mm case, the B640WMR-5AVT is lightweight and comfortable on any wrist, any time. Additional features include water resistance up to 50 meters, an LED light, stopwatch and countdown timer (24-hour).

For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit Vintage.Casio.com .

For Those Who Only Look Forward

The slim EDIFICE EFSS570DC-1A (MSRP: $270) offers a clean everyday look for the modern man who never looks backward. Featuring a gray octagonal bezel with soft yellow accents, the EFSS570DC-1A is a contemporary alternative to Casio's Vintage offerings. The EFSS570DC-1A is built for the present and future, with solar power capabilities, water resistance up to 100 meters and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Additional features include a date display and three dials to display seconds, stopwatch minutes and stopwatch seconds.

For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit Edifice.Casio.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

