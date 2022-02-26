Frontgate Partners with Celebrity Chef Michael Symon for Outdoor Launch

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home furnishing and lifestyle brand Frontgate has partnered with celebrated American chef Michael Symon to launch the brand's new Outdoor Kitchen Collection, available just in time for spring.

(PRNewswire)

The Frontgate Outdoor Kitchen includes three distinct collections with more than 15 modular pieces – adding style, flexibility and functionality to any al fresco space. As the official launch partner, Chef Symon will share exclusive content featured on frontgate.com, showcasing how to set up and stock your outdoor kitchen, as well as thoughtful ways to maximize its use. Throughout the year, Chef Symon will also share expert culinary tips and gourmet recipes that inspire elevated, outdoor entertaining.

To celebrate the launch, and kick off the partnership, Chef Symon will join Frontgate at the 2022 South Beach Wine & Food Fest in Miami Beach, Florida. The event will showcase Frontgate's new outdoor collections, including Outdoor Kitchen.

"You no longer need to be a chef to enjoy high-quality kitchens, and that notion should extend beyond the walls of your home," says Chef Michael Symon. "There's nothing better than being able to entertain your friends and family with ease outside. And what I love about Frontgate's collection is not only the quality, but the fact that the modular design provides the storage, flexibility and style to make it your own."

The past two years have fundamentality shifted consumer behavior. The comfort of home and safety of the outdoors have become central to the ways in which we socialize – with our own backyard becoming the destination of choice. As the 2022 outdoor season gets underway, consumers will be more inclined than ever to turn their backyard into an outdoor oasis by incorporating stylish yet functional pieces to prep, grill and entertain.

Frontgate's three Outdoor Kitchen collections – Westport Teak, Westport Aluminum and Isola Kitchen – offer modular designs that fit any space as well as seamlessly integrate appliances, including grills, wine refrigerators and compact freezers. They also feature durable, scratch-resistant countertops and thoughtful storage for entertaining essentials.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch the outdoor season with such an amazing partner," says Tom Bazzone, President of Frontgate. "Michael's leadership and expertise in cooking and entertaining provides the inspiration and education for our customers to go outside in style and cook with confidence."

As the national leader in outdoor furniture and decor, Frontgate prides itself on not only exceptional product quality, but also exclusive designs that boast both functionality and style. The launch of the Outdoor Kitchen Collection does that and more, providing high-end entertaining solutions that that you can't find anywhere else. "We are thrilled to build on our extensive assortment of outdoor furniture by adding these collections to enable our customers to enjoy more time outside hosting family and friends Bazzone says.

The partnership between Frontgate and Chef Symon will not only serve customers, but also those communities that continue to suffer devastating losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontgate has pledged to donate $25,000 to the Michael D. Symon Foundation , which serves Cleveland area food banks, the Salvation Army, and restaurant/hospitality employees and their families, among others. "We are proud to help Michael's goals for his Foundation and to assist those in the communities it serves," Bazzone says.

Content related to the partnership between Frontgate and Chef Michael Symon can be found throughout the year at frontgate.com/outdoor/dining/cabinets-bar-carts/

Frontgate's Outdoor launch offerings can be found at frontgate.com/outdoor

Learn more about the Michael D. Symon Foundation: www.michaelsymon.com/foundation

About the Cornerstone brands

The Cornerstone brands deliver inspirations that help customers enjoy, enhance and celebrate life. Cornerstone comprises four interactive, aspirational home and apparel lifestyle brands: Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Grandin Road® and Garnet Hill®. Cornerstone operates a separate ecommerce site for each brand, distributes 166 million catalogs annually, and has 21 retail and outlet stores.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is No. 1 in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

About Frontgate®

Since 1991, omni-channel retailer Frontgate has inspired its customers to enhance everyday living throughout the entire home with an assortment of stylish, high-quality and purposeful outdoor, interior, entertaining, and seasonal and holiday decor items. Frontgate is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

About Michael D. Symon Foundation

The Michael D. Symon Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) that was originally founded in 2010 by Michael and Liz Symon for educational and charitable purposes. Like its namesake, the primary focus of the Foundation has been the assistance of the Cleveland culinary world and the many charitable needs supported by the restaurant and hospitality industry. Since that time, the Foundation has been instrumental in providing relief to vendors at the West Side Market during the cessation of business at Cleveland's iconic market due to the fire in January 2013; assisted with the creation and continued success of the Cleveland Chef's Gala for Autism Speaks; supported the works of City Harvest, No Kid Hungry and Urban Community Schools. With the ravaging of the economy and the continued problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation's future focus will be working with Cleveland area food banks, the Salvation Army and others on the front line. A special focus will be placed on assisting restaurant and hospitality employees and their families during these trying times.

Media Contact: Meghan Leonard, meghanl@mbooth.com, (315)794-4799.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frontgate Marketing, Inc