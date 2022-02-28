InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Enhance Push-Up Exercises (LJD-111)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to enhance your workout when doing push-ups," said an inventor, from Springfield Gardens. N.Y., "so I invented the ADJUSTABLE PUSH UP BARS. My design could help to target a wide range of muscles in the arms, shoulders, chest, back and abdomen."

The Patent-pending invention provides a versatile new set of push-up handles for fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it enables the user to extend his range of motion when lowering and raising the body. As a result, it could increase upper-body and core strength and it could improve endurance, balance, power and stability. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a patent application is in process.

