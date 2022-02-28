SeedProd Announces No-Code Drag & Drop Website Builder for WordPress

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeedProd , the leading landing page solution for WordPress, announced the launch of their no-code visual website builder to allow teams of all sizes to design, build, and launch powerful websites on WordPress without learning any code.

Our goal at SeedProd is to make building websites easier and faster for everyone.

SeedProd is a key tool in the no-code revolution. It allows small business owners, designers, and marketing teams to build beautiful websites faster using an easy drag & drop builder.

The SeedProd theme builder combines the ease of a no-code platform like Webflow and Squarespace with the full power and flexibility of WordPress. This allows you to get maximum performance, higher SEO rankings, access to better eCommerce features and other website building tools to grow your business.

"A good website is a basic need, and our goal with SeedProd is to make the future of web more inclusive by giving those who previously needed to learn how to code the right tools to build their online presence," said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive (the company behind SeedProd).

The mission of SeedProd and its sister brands like OptinMonster , MonsterInsights , WPForms , and others is to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys by providing superior online growth tools. Over 19 million websites use Awesome Motive tools, and this addition of the new SeedProd website builder will help further the mission of giving small business owners a competitive edge.

SeedProd website builder for WordPress includes an impressive features to fit all skill levels and needs:

Drag & drop visual editor (no-code)

Fully responsive design with Mobile editing

150+ pre-made templates

100+ premade section templates and design blocks

Fine-tuned code for enterprise grade performance

Dynamic content personalization

Full eCommerce support through WooCommerce

Access to 2 million stock photos

AIOSEO toolkit Built-in SEO Optimization withtoolkit

Integration with 3000+ popular business apps to optimize your workflow

… and many more

"With SeedProd's new no-code website builder, anyone can design and create their own custom WordPress themes without any coding knowledge. We believe this will be a game-changer for both small business owners and creators as well as freelancers & design agencies," said John Turner, President of SeedProd.

About SeedProd

SeedProd was launched in 2011 to help small business owners create a coming soon page or simple one-page websites. It is now a powerful landing page & website builder for WordPress that's used by over 1 million websites. Learn more about SeedProd at seedprod.com

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a technology holding company behind popular web apps and growth tools like AIOSEO, OptinMonster, MonsterInsights, WPForms, and over a dozen others. Over 19 million websites use Awesome Motive tools to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Awesome Motive is on a mission to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys by offering super growth tools & training. Lean more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com .

