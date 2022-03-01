- Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

China Literature to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22, 2022

China Literature to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22, 2022 - Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

HONG KONG, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the full year of 2021 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The results announcement will be available on China Literature's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time) Language: English Webcast: https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/2021FY Dial-in Numbers:

U.S.: +1 332 208 9458 Hong Kong: +852 3018 8307 Mainland China (Landline): 800 820 2079 Mainland China: 400 820 6895 U.K.: +44 20 3692 8123 International: +65 6780 1201 Conference ID: 6687234

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) on March 22, 2022 for 7 days.

U.S.: +1 646 254 3697 Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 6687234

Archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

Contact

For investors / analysts:

Maggie Zhou

Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605

Email: IR@yuewen.com

For media:

Vivian Wang

Tel: +852 2232 3978

Email: vwang@Christensenir.com

View original content:

SOURCE China Literature