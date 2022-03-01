DoorDash Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bbot

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire hospitality technology startup, Bbot . The addition of Bbot's products and technology to the DoorDash platform offers merchants more solutions for their in-store and online channels, including in-store digital ordering and payments. Together, Bbot and DoorDash will be able to better support the evolving needs of restaurateurs and other food and beverage venue operators.

"We're excited to bring our combined suite to an even wider selection of merchants across the hospitality space – including bars, hotels, and ghost kitchens – so these businesses can engage with more customers, increase their quality of service, and grow sales," said Tom Pickett, DoorDash's Chief Revenue Officer. "Bbot has built best-in-class features and highly customizable tools that will enable DoorDash to better support the ever-growing range of merchant needs."

"Over the past few years, the hospitality industry has seen the benefits of growing their online channels as well as digitizing their in-store operations," said Steve Simoni, CEO of Bbot. "Joining forces with DoorDash enables us to more rapidly scale our solutions so that, together, we can equip more businesses with more low-cost tools to help them provide excellent customer experiences and compete in today's digital world."

DoorDash provides merchants of all types with affordable tools to grow and run their businesses, whether those tools be third-party or first-party, in-store or online. With Bbot, DoorDash is expanding its suite of first-party Platform Services, which includes DoorDash Storefront, its commission-free online ordering solution, to address merchant demand for a more integrated and simplified software solution.

Bbot's in-store digital ordering solution allows merchants to increase sales while creating higher quality experiences for customers and staff. Just as customers benefit from shorter wait times to order and pay, staff benefit from faster table turnaround times and greater focus on service. Merchants also have the ability to utilize all their tables and extend their hours even when faced with staff shortages.

Bbot's solutions include best-in-class features, including a QR code scanner that brings customers to a merchant-branded, interactive online menu for in-store ordering. Guests can order with one another and alongside servers on a single, open tab. Bbot's flexible technology works seamlessly with a merchant's existing software services, including POS systems, loyalty programs, and reservation services, and operates on a variety of merchant and consumer devices, including handhelds and tablets.

By adding these solutions to the DoorDash platform, DoorDash aims to create more value for merchants. Upon deal close, Bbot's in-store digital and online ordering solutions will be available to merchants for no monthly subscription fee through August 31, 2022. For more information, please visit http://meetbbot.com/lp/doordash.

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Founded in 2017, Bbot is an innovative start-up on a mission to make operating a hospitality business a whole lot easier. Bbot's powerful order and pay software offers everything your restaurant needs in one place – from online to in-store digital ordering to reporting and analytics, multi-channel marketing, and more. Bbot is ever-evolving to help food, drink, and entertainment venues improve the guest experience and boost their bottom lines through seamless integrations, tailored implementation plans, and best-in-class customer support. To learn more, visit meetbbot.com.

