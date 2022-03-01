EVERI REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose 51% to a quarterly record $180 .4 million from $119.6 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Net income grew to a record $89 .4 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million , or $0.01 per diluted share, in the 2020 fourth quarter; net income in the 2021 fourth quarter includes an improvement of 180% in operating income as well as a $63.5 million , or $0.62 per share, income tax benefit related to the reversal of deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 45% to a fourth quarter record $88 .8 million from $61.2 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, rose 37% to $19 .7 million, inclusive of $31.5 million in placement fees paid to extend an agreement with a customer and to fund incremental placements with another customer, compared to $14.4 million of Free Cash Flow in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Record Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose 72% to $660.4 million compared to $383.7 million in 2020, and exceeded the prior record year achieved in 2019 by 24%, or $127.2 million .

Net income, inclusive of $34.4 million in pre-tax costs for the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's refinancing of its outstanding debt in the third quarter and the income tax benefit noted above, increased to a record $152.9 million , or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $81.7 million , or $(0.96) per diluted share, in 2020 and was $136.4 million higher than 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 97% to $347.2 million compared to $176.5 million in 2020 and was 37%, or $94.0 million , higher than the prior record of $253.2 million generated in 2019.

Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $158.7 million from $28.9 million in 2020 and was more than triple the $43.8 million generated in 2019.

Michael Rumbolz, Chief Executive Officer of Everi, said, "Our record fourth quarter 2021 results capped a year in which we delivered record-setting annual financial performance across our business. Driven by significant successes in both our Games and FinTech segments, we achieved new all-time full-year records for revenues, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow.

"This performance reflects our strategic focus on growing our recurring revenues and our continued investment in the development of new and enhanced products that help our customers grow revenue and manage their business more effectively. The dedicated and collaborative efforts of our talented global workforce to execute on our operating priorities is clearly evidenced in these strong results. As we begin 2022, our core recurring-revenue businesses continue to grow and our newer initiatives – including iGaming and cashless wallet technology – have a strong foundation from which we expect to generate substantial contributions to our future financial performance.

"For 2022, we expect another year of steady growth as our operating results benefit from the continued expansion of our installed base of leased gaming units, growing ship share of gaming machines sold, continued increases in same-store financial access transactions and ongoing organic growth of our Loyalty and regulatory compliance ("RegTech") solutions. Ongoing momentum in these product categories combined with our prudent management of operating and R&D expenses is expected to deliver another year of strong Free Cash Flow generation that will continue to enable Everi to allocate capital towards return-focused investments that generate further growth.

"Our capital allocation priorities will focus on increasing investment in internal product innovation and product enhancements to sustain consistent longer-term growth, as well as the continued pursuit of scalable, bolt-on acquisitions that can expand our product portfolio, boost our addressable market, geographically grow our currently served markets, and further diversify our revenue sources. Our recent announcements to acquire ecash Holdings and certain assets of Atlas Gaming in Australia provide long-term growth opportunities that complement our business strengths."

Randy Taylor, Everi's President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "Our fourth quarter financial results reflect the successful alignment and execution of our operating initiatives. Despite a year that began with substantial pandemic impacts, our Games business achieved record gaming machine unit sales and ended the year with a record-high gaming operations installed base. Our FinTech business generated significant year-over-year quarterly growth in same-store financial access transactions and funds processed that exceeded historical growth rates and our Loyalty and RegTech software solutions recorded double-digit revenue increases.

"Our operating momentum has been driven primarily by the strength of our high-margin Games and FinTech recurring revenue operations. Momentum in our Games business is evidenced by the achievement of the 11th consecutive quarter-end increase in our installed base of gaming operations units, inclusive of higher-earning premium units that helped drive a year-over-year increase in daily win per unit. Record quarterly slot machine sales of 1,910 units, a 62% sequential increase over the strong 2021 third quarter unit sales and a 42% year-over-year improvement over the 2019 fourth quarter, reflect continued growth in our ship share of replacement units. With annual industry replacement sales expected to increase in 2022, the investments we have made to expand and extend our Games portfolio have positioned Everi to achieve consistent progress towards our longer-term target of a 15% ship share for units sold.

"Our FinTech business generated record revenue, operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, reflecting the benefit of our investments in the development of a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions that allow customers to operate more efficiently and productively. During the quarter, we facilitated more than 31 million transactions that delivered nearly $10 billion in value of funds to casino floors, a 25% increase over the then-record level of funds delivered in the pre-pandemic 2019 fourth quarter.

"Our improved earnings continue to translate into substantial Free Cash Flow, which increased more than five-fold year over year in 2021 to $158.7 million; a level that exceeds the last five years combined. We expect to continue to generate strong Free Cash Flow this year, which positions us to increase the capital we allocate towards return-focused investments in product innovation to sustain our growth and provide continued optionality to pursue accretive, scalable acquisitions that further enhance our growth prospects. We believe the Company's best years are still ahead and with a well-defined operating plan and our team's exceptional ongoing execution, we will continue to build stakeholder value."

Consolidated Full Quarter Comparative Results (unaudited)



As of and for the Three Months

Ended December 31,

2021

2020

(in millions, except per share amounts) Consolidated revenue $ 180.4

$ 119.6







Operating income(1) $ 47.9

$ 17.1







Net income(1) $ 89.4

$ 1.1







Net earnings per diluted share(1) $ 0.88

$ 0.01







Diluted shares outstanding 102.1

94.3







Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 88.8

$ 61.2







Free Cash Flow (2) $ 19.7

$ 14.4







Principal amount of outstanding debt (3) $ 998.5

$ 1,145.3







Cash and cash equivalents $ 302.0

$ 251.7







Net Cash Position (4) $ 99.4

$ 139.1

(1) Operating income, net income, and net income per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, included $0.4 million charge for costs related to the consolidation and exiting of certain facilities and $0.5 million for professional fees associated with certain acquisitions. Operating income, net income, and net income per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, included a $1.3 million charge for costs related to the consolidation and exiting of certain facilities and $0.7 million for the write-off of related inventory. (2) For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures provided toward the end of this release. (3) In the third quarter of 2021, the Company reduced its total outstanding debt to $1.0 billion through the issuance of $400 million of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2029 and $600 million of senior secured term loan, along with a $125 million revolving credit facility that is currently undrawn. In completing the transactions, the Company used cash on hand to pay the transaction fees and expenses and reduce the total debt outstanding by $144.6 million. (4) For a reconciliation of Net Cash Position to Cash and Cash Equivalents, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Cash and Cash Equivalents to Net Cash Position and Net Cash Available toward the end of this release.

Games Segment Full Quarter Comparative Results (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

(in millions, except unit amounts and prices) Games revenues





Gaming operations $ 69.8

$ 49.7 Gaming equipment and systems 35.6

15.2 Games total revenues $ 105.4

$ 64.9







Operating income(1) $ 26.0

$ 1.3







Adjusted EBITDA (2) 55.9

37.9







Capital expenditures $ 23.8

$ 19.7







Gaming operations information:





Units installed at period end:





Class II 9,719

9,278 Class III 7,184

6,467 Total installed base at period end (3) 16,903

15,745







Premium units (3) 7,840

6,478







Average units installed during period (3) 16,605

15,463







Daily win per unit ("DWPU") (4) $ 40.83

$ 32.15







Unit sales information:





Units sold 1,910

797 Average sales price ("ASP") $ 18,106

$ 18,060

(1) Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, included $0.4 million charge for costs related to the consolidation and exiting of certain facilities. Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, included a $0.6 million charge for costs related to the consolidation and exiting of certain facilities and $0.7 million for the write-off of inventory. (2) For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided toward the end of this release. (3) The ending and average installed base include all units, whether or not casinos were open and whether or not the games were active. (4) Daily win per unit reflects the total of all units installed at casinos, inclusive of closed casinos and inactive units, where such units would have recorded no revenue and excludes the impact of the direct costs associated with the Company's wide-area progressive jackpot expense.

2021 Fourth Quarter Games Segment Highlights

Games segment revenues increased to a quarterly record $105.4 million compared to $64.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting record sales of gaming machines and growth in gaming operations revenues, which includes increases in both the installed unit base and in Daily Win per Unit ("DWPU").

Operating income increased to $26.0 million compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the benefit of higher revenues, a greater contribution from the higher-margin gaming operations business, as well as lower amortization expense due to certain previously acquired assets that became fully amortized in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $55.9 million, from $37.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gaming operations revenue grew 40% to $69.8 million from $49.7 million a year ago.

DWPU increased to $40.83 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $32.15 in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting the ongoing expansion of the Company's higher-performing premium games, as well as the benefit from the improved player activity at casinos as the year-over-year impact of the pandemic subsided.

The installed base as of December 31, 2021 was a record 16,903 units, a year-over-year increase of 7%, or 1,158 units. The installed base increased by 482 units on a quarterly sequential basis. In January 2022 , subsequent to year-end, 204 gaming units went live at a new Oklahoma tribal casino that was originally scheduled to open in the 2021 fourth quarter.

The premium portion of the installed base increased by 21%, or 1,362 units, year over year and by 489 units on a quarterly sequential basis to a record 7,840 units. This was the 14th consecutive quarterly sequential increase in premium units. Growth was driven in part by continued placements of C ashnado ™ units, as well as the Company's popular premium mechanical reel games and Wide-area Progressive ("WAP") gaming machines.

Digital revenue rose 156% to $4.1 million compared to $1.6 million a year ago and was four times the 2019 amount. The B2B revenue increase more than offset a decline in B2C revenue as the Company has now fully exited its B2C social gaming operations. Digital revenue growth reflects an expanded base of iGaming operator sites featuring Everi's games – including new customer sites in Connecticut , and in Ontario and New Brunswick, Canada , that went live during the 2021 fourth quarter – along with a growing library of available slot content.

Revenues from the New York Lottery systems business increased to $5.9 million compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gaming equipment and systems revenues generated from the sale of gaming machines and other related parts and equipment grew to a quarterly record $35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company sold a quarterly record 1,910 new units at an average selling price ("ASP") of $18,106 in the 2021 fourth quarter, up 140% from 797 units at an ASP of $18,060 in the 2020 fourth quarter. The unit growth reflects an increase in industry ship share driven by the popularity of an expanding game library supporting the Empire Flex™ video reel cabinet and the ongoing performance of the Player Classic™ mechanical reel cabinet.

Financial Technology Solutions Segment Full Quarter Comparative Results (unaudited)*



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021*

2020*

(in millions, unless otherwise noted) FinTech revenues





Financial access services $ 48.1

$ 31.0 Software and other 17.9

15.3 Hardware 9.0

8.3 FinTech total revenues $ 75.0

$ 54.6







Operating income(1) $ 21.9

$ 15.8







Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 32.8

$ 23.3







Capital expenditures $ 7.6

$ 4.3







Value of financial access transactions:





Funds advanced $ 2,438.5

$ 1,614.4 Funds dispensed 6,930.6

4,651.7 Check warranty 390.8

275.1 Total value processed $ 9,759.9

$ 6,541.2







Number of financial access transactions:





Funds advanced 3.3

2.4 Funds dispensed 27.0

20.0 Check warranty 0.9

0.7 Total transactions completed 31.2

23.1

* Rounding may cause variances. (1) Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, included $0.5 million for professional fees associated with certain acquisitions. Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, included a $0.7 million charge for costs related to the consolidation and exiting of certain facilities. (2) For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, see the Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures provided toward the end of this release.

2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Technology Solutions ("FinTech") Segment Highlights

FinTech revenues for the 2021 fourth quarter increased to a record $75.0 million compared to $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting an increase in financial access services and software and other revenues.

Operating income rose to $21.9 million compared to $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects the benefit of higher revenues partially offset by an increase in research and development expense in support of new products, such as new and enhanced Loyalty products, the Company's CashClub Wallet® digital technology solution and new RegTech offerings. Adjusted EBITDA was $32.8 million compared to $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial access services revenues, which include cashless and cash-dispensing debit and credit card transactions and check services, increased 55% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to a quarterly record $48.1 million , reflecting continued strength in casino activity. The number of financial transactions completed increased 35% in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and was up 6% over the transactional activity of the pre-COVID fourth quarter of 2019.

Software and other revenues, which include Loyalty and RegTech software, product subscriptions, kiosk maintenance services, and other revenue, rose 17% to a record $17 .9 million compared to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020. Approximately 76% and 77% of software and other revenues were of a recurring nature in the 2021 and 2020 fourth quarter periods, respectively.

Hardware sales revenues increased 8% to $9 .0 million compared to compared to $8 .3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $302 .0 million and a Net Cash Position of $99 .4 million.

Early in the 2021 fourth quarter, the Company paid $28.9 million to extend its placement agreement with a customer to a term of six years and $2.6 million to fund incremental placements with another customer for a term of 83 months. The Company does not expect to pay any placement fees in 2022.

Outlook

Everi today initiated annual guidance for 2022, including the expectation for year-over-year increases in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The Company expects operating income to increase 8% to 13% year over year driving net income to a range of $125 million to $132 million and Adjusted EBITDA to increase 6% to 8% year over year to a range of $368 million to $376 million. Factors considered in Everi's 2022 outlook include:

Broad-based revenue growth across the Company's operations, driven by:

Operating and R&D expenses are expected to increase, reflecting competitive industry pressures on wages and benefits, as well as growth of headcount to support the Company's expected revenue gains and to support internal product development.

Capital expenditures are expected to be between $120 million and $132 million . No placement fees are anticipated to be paid in 2022.

The Company expects to begin to record income taxes in 2022 at an expected rate of approximately 23%. However, cash taxes are expected to remain minimal during the year as the Company will offset earned income against a portion of its $361 million of gross net operating loss carryforwards.

The Company's 2022 outlook does not contemplate any additional meaningful impact from a macroeconomic or pandemic-related setback; it does reflect, however, a likely impact from less government stimulus benefits and an increase in inflationary pressure on consumer discretionary spending.

A summary and reconciliation of the financial targets are included in a supplemental table at the end of this release.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss its 2021 fourth quarter and full year results at 11:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PST) today. The conference call may be accessed live by phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET today and may be accessed by dialing +1 (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13727092. A replay will be available until March 8, 2022. The call also will be webcast live and archived on www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Contact").

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In order to enhance investor understanding of the underlying trends in our business, our cash balance, and cash available for our operating needs, and to provide for better comparability between periods in different years, we are providing in this press release Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net Cash Position and Net Cash Available, which are not measures of our financial performance or position under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures should be read in conjunction with our net earnings, operating income, and cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. With respect to Net Cash Position and Net Cash Available, these measures should be read in conjunction with cash and cash equivalents prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock compensation expense, accretion of contract rights, write-downs of inventory, property and equipment and intangible assets, employee severance costs and other related expenses, litigation settlement received net of legal costs, foreign exchange loss, asset acquisition expense, non-recurring professional fees, and one-time charges. We present Adjusted EBITDA, as we use this measure to manage our business and consider this measure to be supplemental to our operating performance. We also make certain compensation decisions based, in part, on our operating performance, as measured by Adjusted EBITDA; and our current credit facility and existing senior unsecured notes require us to comply with a consolidated secured leverage ratio that includes performance metrics substantially similar to Adjusted EBITDA.

We define Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for interest, cash paid for capital expenditures, cash paid for placement fees, and cash paid for taxes net of refunds. We present Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance and believe it provides investors with another indicator of our operating performance. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.

A reconciliation of the Company's net income (loss) per GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow is included in the Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures provided at the end of this release. Additionally, a reconciliation of each segment's operating income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is also included. On a segment level, operating income per GAAP, rather than net earnings per GAAP, is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as the Company does not report net earnings by segment. Management believes that this presentation is meaningful to investors in evaluating the performance of the Company's segments.

We define (i) Net Cash Position as cash and cash equivalents plus settlement receivables less settlement liabilities and (ii) Net Cash Available as Net Cash Position plus undrawn amounts available under our revolving credit facility. We present Net Cash Position because our cash position, as measured by cash and cash equivalents, depends upon changes in settlement receivables and the timing of payments related to settlement liabilities. As such, our cash and cash equivalents can change substantially based upon the timing of our receipt of payments for settlement receivables and payments we make to customers for our settlement liabilities. We present Net Cash Available as management monitors this amount in connection with its forecasting of cash flows and future cash requirements.

A reconciliation of the Company's cash and cash equivalents per GAAP to Net Cash Position and Net Cash Available is included in the Unaudited Reconciliation of Cash and Cash Equivalents to Net Cash Position and Net Cash Available provided at the end of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "goal," "target," "indication," "future," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will," "can," "could," "aim to," "designed to," "will provide," or "favorably positioned" or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our ability to execute on key initiatives and deliver ongoing operating and financial improvements including guidance related to 2022 financial and operational metrics; regain or maintain revenue, earnings and Free Cash Flow momentum; sustain our overall growth; drive growth of the gaming operations installed base and DWPU; continue expanding the portions of the gaming floor the Company's games address; successfully perform obligations required by acquisition agreements; and create incremental value for our shareholders, as well as statements regarding our expectations for the industry environment and the adoption of our products and technologies.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are often difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic on our business, operations and financial condition, including (i) actions taken by international, federal, state, tribal and municipal governmental and regulatory agencies to contain the COVID-19 public health emergency or mitigate its impact, (ii) the direct and indirect economic effects of COVID-19 and measures to contain it, including directives, orders or similar actions by international, federal, state, tribal and municipal governmental and regulatory agencies to regulate freedom of movement and business operations such as travel restrictions, border closures, business closures, limitations on public gatherings, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders as well as re-opening safety protocols; our history of net losses and our ability to generate profits in the future; our ability to generate profits in the future and to create incremental value for shareholders; our debt leverage and the related covenants that restrict our operations; our ability to comply with our debt covenants and service outstanding debt; our ability to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness, fund working capital and capital expenditures; our ability to withstand unanticipated impacts of a pandemic outbreak of uncertain duration; our ability to withstand the loss of revenue during the closure of our customers' facilities; our ability to maintain our current customers; technological obsolescence and our ability to adapt to evolving technologies; our ability to regain or maintain revenue, earnings, and cash flow momentum, and to enhance shareholder value in the long-term; our ability to execute on mergers, acquisitions and/or strategic alliances, including the timing and closing of acquisitions and our ability to integrate and operate such acquisitions consistent with our forecasts in order to achieve future growth; our ability to execute on key initiatives and deliver ongoing improvements; our ability to access the capital markets to raise funds; expectations regarding growth for the Company's installed base and daily win per day; expectations regarding development and placement fee arrangements; expectations for re-opening of casinos; inaccuracies in underlying operating assumptions; expectations regarding customers' and gaming patrons' preferences and demands for future service and product offerings; the overall growth of the gaming industry, if any; gaming market contraction; our ability to replace revenue associated with terminated contracts; margin degradation from contract renewals; our ability to comply with the Europay, MasterCard and Visa global standard for cards equipped with security chip technology; our ability to successfully introduce new and enhanced products and services, including third-party licensed content; our ability to prevent, mitigate or timely recover from cybersecurity breaches, attacks and compromises; gaming establishment and patron preferences; failure to control product development costs and create successful new products; anticipated sales performance; employee turnover; national and international economic and industry conditions; our ability to withstand global supply chain disruption; changes in global market, business and regulatory conditions arising as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic; changes in gaming regulatory, card association and statutory requirements; regulatory and licensing difficulties, competitive pressures and changes in the competitive environment; operational limitations; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements under the Payment Card Industry ("PCI") Data Security Standards and maintain our certified status; changes to tax laws; uncertainty of litigation outcomes; interest rate fluctuations; business prospects; unanticipated expenses or capital needs and those other risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expected to be filed on March 1, 2022. Given these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. With a focus on player engagement and helping casino customers operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also a preeminent and comprehensive provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Investor Relations Contacts:





Everi Holdings Inc. JCIR William Pfund Richard Land, James Leahy SVP, Investor Relations 212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com 702-676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com





EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except earnings (loss) per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues















Games revenues















Gaming operations

$ 69,826

$ 49,686

$ 272,767

$ 156,199 Gaming equipment and systems

35,546

15,211

103,844

44,006 Gaming other

36

20

118

96 Games total revenues

105,408

64,917

376,729

200,301 FinTech revenues















Financial access services

48,046

31,049

178,019

112,035 Software and other

17,923

15,293

67,797

47,041 Hardware

9,011

8,293

37,840

24,297 FinTech total revenues

74,980

54,635

283,656

183,373 Total revenues

180,388

119,552

660,385

383,674 Costs and expenses















Games cost of revenues















Gaming operations

5,887

4,721

21,663

15,192 Gaming equipment and systems

21,035

9,055

60,093

25,680 Gaming other

—

—

—

456 Games total cost of revenues

26,922

13,776

81,756

41,328 FinTech cost of revenues















Financial access services

1,916

1,528

6,779

6,755 Software and other

933

972

4,129

3,029 Hardware

5,707

5,272

22,785

14,724 FinTech total cost of revenues

8,556

7,772

33,693

24,508 Operating expenses

55,580

37,118

188,900

152,546 Research and development

12,252

6,985

39,051

27,943 Depreciation

14,916

18,759

61,487

67,459 Amortization

14,307

17,993

57,987

75,305 Total costs and expenses

132,533

102,403

462,874

389,089 Operating income (loss)

$ 47,855

$ 17,149

$ 197,511

$ (5,415) Other expenses















Interest expense, net of interest income

11,609

18,338

62,097

74,564 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

34,389

7,457 Total other expenses

11,609

18,338

96,486

82,021 Income (loss) before income tax

36,246

(1,189)

101,025

(87,436) Income tax benefit

(53,185)

(2,322)

(51,900)

(5,756) Net income (loss)

89,431

1,133

152,925

(81,680) Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

71

923

(264)

(372) Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 89,502

$ 2,056

$ 152,661

$ (82,052)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Earnings (loss) per share















Basic

$ 0.98

$ 0.01

$ 1.71

$ (0.96) Diluted

$ 0.88

$ 0.01

$ 1.53

$ (0.96) Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

91,206

86,205

89,284

85,379 Diluted

102,081

94,256

99,967

85,379





















EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value amounts)



At December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 302,009

$ 251,706 Settlement receivables 89,275

60,652 Trade and other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $5,161 and $3,689 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 104,822

74,191 Inventory 29,233

27,742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,299

17,348 Total current assets 552,638

431,639 Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 119,993

112,323 Goodwill 682,663

681,974 Other intangible assets, net 214,594

214,627 Other receivables 13,982

14,620 Deferred tax assets, net 32,121

— Other assets 19,659

21,996 Total non-current assets 1,083,012

1,045,540 Total assets $ 1,635,650

$ 1,477,179 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities





Settlement liabilities $ 291,861

$ 173,211 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 173,933

145,029 Current portion of long-term debt 6,000

1,250 Total current liabilities 471,794

319,490 Non-current liabilities





Long-term debt, less current portion 975,525

1,128,003 Deferred tax liabilities, net —

19,956 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 13,831

17,628 Total non-current liabilities 989,356

1,165,587 Total liabilities 1,461,150

1,485,077 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity (deficit)





Convertible preferred stock, 0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized and 116,996 and 91,313 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021, respectively, and 111,872 and 86,683 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, respectively 117

112 Additional paid-in capital 505,757

466,614 Accumulated deficit (141,755)

(294,620) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,455)

(1,191) Treasury stock, at cost, 25,683 and 25,190 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (188,164)

(178,813) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 174,500

(7,898) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 1,635,650

$ 1,477,179

EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 152,925

$ (81,680) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 61,487

67,459 Amortization 57,987

75,305 Non-cash lease expense 4,401

4,880 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 3,937

4,283 Loss on sale or disposal of assets 1,658

450 Accretion of contract rights 9,318

7,675 Provision for credit losses 7,540

8,010 Deferred income taxes (52,077)

(6,579) Reserve for inventory obsolescence 2,275

2,166 Write-down of assets —

13,068 Loss on extinguishment of debt 34,389

7,457 Stock-based compensation 20,900

13,036 Other non-cash items 53

456 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Settlement receivables (28,624)

9,881 Trade and other receivables (37,617)

8,621 Inventory (3,755)

(5,650) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,219)

(4,301) Settlement liabilities 118,651

(61,133) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 48,401

(27,225) Net cash provided by operating activities 391,630

36,179 Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (104,708)

(76,429) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (16,000)

(15,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 261

396 Placement fee agreements (31,465)

(3,085) Net cash used in investing activities (151,912)

(94,118) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from new term loan 600,000

— Repayments of new term loan (1,500)

— Repayments of prior term loan (735,500)

(13,500) Proceeds from prior incremental term loan —

125,000 Repayment of prior incremental term loan (124,375)

(625) Proceeds from prior revolver —

35,000 Repayments of prior revolver —

(35,000) Proceeds from 2021 unsecured notes 400,000

— Repayments of 2017 unsecured notes (285,381)

(89,619) Fees associated with debt transactions — new debt (19,797)

— Fees associated with debt transactions — prior debt (20,828)

(11,128) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 18,251

6,226 Treasury stock (9,354)

(1,288) Payment of acquisition contingent consideration (9,875)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (188,359)

15,066 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 18

(1,388) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Net increase (decrease) for the period 51,377

(44,261) Balance, beginning of the period 252,349

296,610 Balance, end of the period $ 303,726

$ 252,349

EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO NET CASH POSITION AND NET CASH AVAILABLE (In thousands)



At December 31,

2021

2020 Cash available





Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 302,009

$ 251,706 Settlement receivables 89,275

60,652 Settlement liabilities (291,861)

(173,211) Net Cash Position 99,423

139,147







Undrawn revolving credit facility 125,000

35,000 Net Cash Available $ 224,423

$ 174,147

(1) Cash and cash equivalents does not include $1.7 million and $0.6 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Games

FinTech

Total Net income







$ 89,431 Income tax benefit







(53,185) Interest expense, net of interest income







11,609 Operating income $ 25,957

$ 21,898

$ 47,855











Plus: depreciation and amortization 23,156

6,067

29,223 EBITDA $ 49,113

$ 27,965

$ 77,078











Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4,095

4,401

8,496 Accretion of contract rights 2,352

—

2,352 Office and warehouse consolidation 365

—

365 Non-recurring professional fees and other —

476

$ 476 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,925

$ 32,842

$ 88,767











Cash paid for interest







(6,057) Cash paid for capital expenditures







(31,420) Cash paid for placement fees







(31,465) Cash paid for income taxes, net







(87) Free Cash Flow







$ 19,738

EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Games

FinTech

Total Net income







$ 1,133 Income tax benefit







(2,322) Interest expense, net of interest income







18,338 Operating income $ 1,304

$ 15,845

$ 17,149











Plus: depreciation and amortization 31,405

5,346

36,751 EBITDA $ 32,709

$ 21,191

$ 53,900











Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,509

1,419

2,928 Accretion of contract rights 2,330

—

2,330 Office and warehouse consolidation 626

676

1,302 Write-off of inventory, property and equipment and intangible assets 733

—

733 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,907

$ 23,286

$ 61,193











Cash paid for interest







(22,231) Cash paid for capital expenditures







(24,001) Cash paid for placement fees







(64) Cash paid for income taxes, net







(495) Free Cash Flow







$ 14,402

EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31, 2021

Games

FinTech

Total Net income







$ 152,925 Income tax benefit







(51,900) Loss on extinguishment of debt







34,389 Interest expense, net of interest income







62,097 Operating income $ 102,021

$ 95,490

$ 197,511











Plus: depreciation and amortization 96,742

22,732

119,474 EBITDA $ 198,763

$ 118,222

$ 316,985











Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 10,170

10,730

20,900 Accretion of contract rights 9,318

—

9,318 Litigation settlement, net —

(1,107)

(1,107) Office and warehouse consolidation 365

—

365 Asset acquisition expense, non-recurring professional fees and other —

744

744 Adjusted EBITDA $ 218,616

$ 128,589

$ 347,205











Cash paid for interest







(51,224) Cash paid for capital expenditures







(104,708) Cash paid for placement fees







(31,465) Cash paid for income taxes, net







(1,062) Free Cash Flow







$ 158,746

EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31, 2020

Games

FinTech

Total Net loss







$ (81,680) Income tax benefit







(5,756) Loss on extinguishment of debt







7,457 Interest expense, net of interest income







74,564 Operating (loss) income $ (46,368)

$ 40,953

$ (5,415)











Plus: depreciation and amortization 121,492

21,272

142,764 EBITDA $ 75,124

$ 62,225

$ 137,349











Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6,746

6,290

13,036 Accretion of contract rights 7,675

—

7,675 Write-down of inventory, property and equipment and intangible assets 9,965

1,801

11,766 Employee severance costs and other expenses 1,578

1,122

2,700 Foreign exchange loss 83

1,199

1,282 Office and warehouse consolidation 626

676

1,302 Non-recurring professional fees 30

932

962 Other one-time charges 456

—

456 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,283

$ 74,245

$ 176,528











Cash paid for interest







(67,562) Cash paid for capital expenditures







(76,429) Cash paid for placement fees







(3,085) Cash paid for income taxes, net







(576) Free Cash Flow







$ 28,876

EVERI HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED NET INCOME TO PROJECTED EBITDA AND PROJECTED ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022 (In thousands)



2022 Guidance Range (1)

Low

High Projected net income $ 125,000

$ 132,000 Projected income tax provision @ 23% 37,000

39,000 Projected interest expense, net of interest income 52,000

53,000 Projected operating income $ 214,000

$ 224,000







Plus: projected depreciation and amortization 121,000

116,000 Projected EBITDA $ 335,000

$ 340,000







Projected non-cash stock compensation expense 19,000

22,000 Projected accretion of contract rights 12,000

10,000 Projected asset acquisition expense and non-recurring professional fees 2,000

4,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $ 368,000

$ 376,000







Projected cash paid for interest (48,000)

(51,000) Projected cash paid for capital expenditures (132,000)

(120,000) Projected cash paid for placement fees —

— Projected cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds (3,000)

(5,000) Projected Free Cash Flow $ 185,000

$ 200,000

(1) All figures presented are projected estimates for the year ending December 31, 2022.

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.