Plexus Worldwide Celebrates Donation of 30 Million Meals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), one of the largest direct selling health and wellness companies in the world, hit a major milestone by donating 30 million meals** through their Nourish One® initiative to people facing food insecurity. This achievement comes as a result of the efforts of Plexus Brand Ambassadors and team members in their ongoing commitment to fighting worldwide hunger.

In 2018, Plexus Charities launched the Nourish One initiative, which donates the financial equivalent of one meal* for every serving sold in the United States of its Plexus Lean™ shake line to its beneficiary, Feeding America®.

In January 2019, Plexus expanded the initiative and set up an ongoing partnership with Mary's Meals, a global charity to combat hunger in the world's poorest communities. With this partnership, every serving of Plexus Lean sold in Canada and Australia contributes to feeding children at their place of education.

"Plexus launched its Nourish One program a few years ago with the goal of reducing food insecurity while allowing our Brand Ambassadors, Customers, and Employees to participate in a unifying effort to help their local communities," said Tarl Robinson , Founder and CEO of Plexus. "To reach this milestone of 30 million meals donated so quickly really demonstrates the power of our One Plexus spirit making a difference in our communities."

While the cumulation of 30 million meals since 2018 notes the success of the program since its inception, in 2021 alone, Plexus donated a total of over 7.6 million meals through Nourish One.

"Our company is centered on improving Hope, Health, and Happiness, and I'm thrilled that our efforts are extending beyond those within our Plexus community," said Alec Clark , President and Founder of Plexus. "Plexus is proud to take this opportunity to shine a light on the issue of food insecurity and to encourage everyone to do as much as possible to help alleviate this widespread worldwide issue."

Plexus Worldwide sells millions of wellness products globally to its Customers and Brand Ambassadors in their mission to support a healthy lifestyle. Plexus products include four categories: gut health, weight management, skincare, and nutrition.

**Every bag of Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 14 meals to Feeding America®, providing at least 1.5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

