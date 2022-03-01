Sabina Film Shares Powerful Story of Faithfulness, Love and Forgiveness Now Available on VOD

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience a powerful story about biblical love and forgiveness that has inspired millions around the world when Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years, the true story of Sabina Wurmbrand and husband Richard , releases via video on demand, March 4-6.

Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years is about how God's love transformed an ambitious, atheistic hedonist into one of the greatest Christian women of the 20th century.

Set during World War II, the film takes viewers on a journey to discover why Sabina, a Jewish Christian, would risk her life to offer kindness to German soldiers—enemies who killed her family. Sabina conveys the realities of religious persecution and the cost of following Christ when faith is forbidden.

Winner of Best Feature at the Christian Worldview Filmmakers Guild and Festival, Sabina was filmed on-site in Romania and produced by a Romanian crew.

Sabina is the prequel to The Voice of the Martyrs' Tortured for Christ film which focuses on how Richard endured 14 years of torture in prison while never ceasing to shine the light of Christ even in the darkest of places. Upon his release from prison, Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand founded The Voice of the Martyrs .

"Richard and Sabina were exemplary biblical disciples. Their story pushes each of us to rethink our concept of forgiveness and what it looks like to love our enemies as Jesus instructed," said VOM's spokesperson Todd Nettleton. "Sabina's life is ultimately a testament of how God's love can transcend pain and struggle—and even transform the lives of those around us. This story is truly inspiring. And now, families and even whole churches can watch the film for free."

The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous mission fields. Founded in 1967 by the Wurmbrands, VOM is dedicated to inspiring believers to deepen their commitment to Christ and to fulfill His Great Commission—no matter the cost. For more information, visit VOM.org .

