SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ARWR

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Arrowhead" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARWR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Arrowhead and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 17, 2022, Arrowhead issued a press release announcing, "interim results from AROHIF21001, a Phase 1b dose-finding clinical study of ARO-HIF2, the company's investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC)." Although characterizing the results as "positive", Arrowhead disclosed that "[f]ive serious AEs [adverse events] in 5 patients were reported by investigators as possibly drug related, including myocarditis (in a patient with a history of TKI induced cardiomyopathy), demyelinating neuropathy (in a patient with autoimmune sequelae due to checkpoint inhibitors), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (in a patient with distant history of checkpoint inhibitor use), hypoxia (in a patient with a pulmonary infiltrate), and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (in a patient with progressive lung metastatic disease)." On this news, Arrowhead's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 17, 2022.

