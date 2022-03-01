Zotec Partners Recognized as 'Best Place to Work' for the Third Consecutive Year in Large Employer Category

CARMEL, Ind., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), a leader in technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare revenue cycle management solutions to optimize financial experiences, has been named a Best Places to Work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for 2022, ranking consecutively since 2020. Zotec was recognized in the large employer category, highlighting companies with 250-999 employees across Indiana.

"Our people are the reason that Zotec is such an extraordinary place to work, and they are the reason healthcare providers across the country trust our innovative solutions," said T. Scott Law, founder and CEO of Zotec Partners. "As the world of work continuously changes, it's key that we continue to empower our team members with the opportunities to grow and feel inspired to reach their full potential. It's an honor to see our team recognized for three successive years as one of the best workplaces."

Top companies were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Workplace Research Group to survey employees to identify the companies liked best by employees. All the surveys were anonymous, empowering respondents to share their opinions openly.

"We are incredibly proud of the work our team members perform and the impact they have in the lives of so many people—providers and patients," added Aimee Harvey, EVP of People and Culture at Zotec. "We're better together, collaborating to achieve positive outcomes for each other and our clients. Zotec is committed to supporting our people—from competitive benefits and professional development to wellness programs and paid volunteer hours, we're happy to offer these meaningful benefits."

Best Places to Work in Indiana recognizes outstanding employers and sets a high standard for other companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their workplaces. Final rankings will be unveiled on May 12 at an awards ceremony honoring all nominees. For more information on the awards criteria and program, visit www.bestplacestoworkin.com.

This recognition is the latest in a growing number of employer of choice honors that Zotec has received recently, including being named a 'Top 5' company in the large employer category in 2021 by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Zotec was also recognized as one of the best technology companies to work for across the United States in the 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards. For more information about Zotec and what makes it a great place to work, visit zotecpartners.com.

Zotec Partners (Zotec) is the country's largest, privately held provider of patient engagement, revenue cycle and practice management solutions for healthcare practices and their patients. Supporting more than 120 million medical encounters annually, Zotec's progressive technology solutions, data-driven tools and industry-leading client support transforms the financial capabilities for more than 21,000 healthcare providers nationwide. Our powerful revenue cycle resources enable patients with a more seamless and fulfilling bill care experience, leading to peak revenue optimization for healthcare providers. Learn more about Zotec and stay up-to-date on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Indiana Chamber of Commerce The Indiana Chamber partners with 25,000 members and investors – representing over four million Hoosiers – to achieve the mission of "cultivating a world-class environment which provides economic opportunity and prosperity." For more information, please visit www.indianachamber.com.

