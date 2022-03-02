Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces Secure-by-Design Company Repositioning

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading source provider of Network Connectivity and Communication, Cloud, IoT, and IT Managed Services, launches a new publicity campaign to announce the company's strategical repositioning ­– helping businesses minimize the risks of cyber threats by delivering scalable solutions with layers of security, global expertise, and dependable customer support. The shift comes after a surge in worldwide cyber attacks and breaches toward businesses.

"Over the last two years, the global pandemic changed our lives, including how we communicate and work, which generated opportunities for cyber attackers to exploit business vulnerabilities. With less worldwide resources and more limitations, cyber crime has continued to rise. Additionally, we have witnessed a growing number of companies focusing on compliance and even more organizations migrating to the Cloud," said Chief Executive Officer Andres Mosquera regarding the security-focus repositioning. "These changes provided a new perspective for our business strategy and drove us to reposition our company for the U.S. markets with a message more aligned to the purpose of our services – To help companies optimize costs, transform, digitize, simplify, and secure business operations."

The repositioning aligns the company's strategic focus on increasing its global solutions presence within multinational companies, including U.S. midsized enterprises, by leveraging secure-by-design managed services. Through its tailored products, Claro Enterprise Solutions meets unique business needs while incorporating a cyber security framework that minimize the risks of cyber threats to corporations.

With the new security-centric focus, the company looks to reach new markets, achieve instrumental growth, and significantly expand its managed services portfolio coupled with layers of security for domestic and international distribution.

Watch the marketing campaign video here.

ABOUT CLARO ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

Claro Enterprise Solutions, an América Móvil subsidiary, is a leading source provider of Network Connectivity and Communication, Cloud, IoT, and IT Managed Services delivering scalable solutions with layers of security, global expertise, and dependable customer support. By empowering a people-first culture, our diverse teams closely collaborate with clients, enabling businesses to thrive with our integrated secure-by-design and expertly curated portfolio of technology solutions customized and designed to help optimize business operations.

Media Contact:

Claro Enterprise Solutions

Alessandra Assenza

alessandra.assenza@usclaro.com

954-290-7036

Related Links

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions