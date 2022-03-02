Darling Ingredients to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conferences:

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Raymond James 43 rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference – 10:25 a.m. ET , March 8

Bank of America Downstream Conference – 1:30 p.m. ET , March 10

Roth 34th Annual Conference – 2:30 p.m. PT , March 14

The presentations will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section under "Events" of the company's website at www.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes nearly 10% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Suann Guthrie

VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.