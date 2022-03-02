DealerOn partners with DRAIVER, an AI Powered Logistics platform with a nationwide on-demand vehicle delivery marketplace of drivers. Using DealerOn's native digital retailing solution Apex, customers can now arrange contactless test drives through DRAIVER.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn and DRAIVER announced a strategic partnership today that will give dealers a turnkey solution for test drives and vehicle delivery that is fully integrated into the online shopping process through DealerOn's Apex digital retailing tool.

The agreement brings together DealerOn, the leader in automotive websites, with DRAIVER, the number one logistics platform, on-demand driver marketplace and vehicle delivery system.

"The process of moving inventory around is wildly inefficient and costly for dealers," said DealerOn CEO Ali Amirrezvani. "DRAIVER comes to the dealer's rescue by offering a solution that pairs dealers with vetted drivers that can get cars into the hands of car shoppers without the overhead. The direct integration with DealerOn's Apex means it's never been easier for our mutual dealership customers to ensure test drives are quick and easy."

When using Apex to browse a dealership's inventory, customers have a safe and easy way to have any vehicle delivered to them for a test drive.

"DRAIVER is thrilled to partner with DealerOn," said Anthony Monteiro CRO at DRAIVER "giving us the opportunity to integrate our AI powered vehicle delivery platform combined with our national marketplace of vetted and insured drivers directly with DealerOn, whose new products are poised to be the standard for online retailing will provide our mutual client dealerships the best-in-class tools and services they need to compete in today's digital retail and home delivery marketplace."

About DealerOn

DealerOn is the leader in automotive digital marketing, providing dealerships with platforms scientifically engineered to generate more leads than the competition, to crafting a web presence as personal as each individual dealership. DealerOn has extensive partnerships with the biggest names in the industry from Ford to GM and looks forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with DRAIVER. (www.dealeron.com)

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER pioneered best-in-class AI logistics software combined with a national vetted and insured driver marketplace. DRAIVER services cover over 62 cities across the US and has expanded operations to Mexico in 2021, with expansion to Latin America planned in 2022. Clients range from global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. (www.draiver.com)

